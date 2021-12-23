Business Spotlight: Sail Away for a Day with Sailing Asante!

Good Morning, Good Morning! If you have been paying attention over the past year, you will know that this little write up is near and dear to my heart! In addition to all of my online work, I have also been working for the past year and a half with my boyfriend, Teddy, to build and develop his sailing business. And, I’m pleased to say today that he is FINALLY letting me write an article about all of our hard work and good times out there on the beautiful waters surrounding St. John. So, sit back, enjoy the views and sail away with us for a day on Sailing Asante….

First, let me tell you about this BEAUTIFUL vessel! Asante, which means thank you in Swahili, is a 1989 Brewer 44 cutter rigged sloop. Translation for all you landlubbers out there: She is a 44 foot monohull sailboat, built in 1989 by Fort Meyer Yachts with Ted Brewer’s Whitby design. Cruisers, also known as liveaboard boaters, approached Brewer with some modifications to his original Whitby designs. As a result, the build of this boat is the ultimate for sailing the seas full time.

And, in this case, you will be invited aboard for a day to experience liveaboard sailing life as Captain Teddy and I cater to your every need!

Now, don’t get me wrong, every type of boating has its own charm and allure. But, if you have never had the invigorating experience of gliding along the water on a monohull sailboat before, now is the time to indulge yourself in the pure magic of it. There is nothing more beautiful in the world, in my opinion, than the sound of the engine cutting off as the wind fills the sails to take you to your next destination. You will have no difficulty in relaxing while sailing across Pillsbury Sound, island hopping the day away, with the breeze across the water the only sound, surrounded by the blue Caribbean hues.

Captain Teddy brings to the table several years and thousands of miles of sailing experience. He and Asante have sailed between the Virgin Islands and the states and have ventured around the Caribbean together since 2017. Teddy’s knowledge and Asante’s seaworthy background will add to both your adventure and your safety during a day on the water with us.

Exciting tales of days at sea, island hopping and the open ocean will fill the void between multiple snorkel stops on a full day trip and combine with my stories of a decade on St. John to bide our time together as the sun sets on an evening sail.

In addition to our guests’ safety (and good times), one of our top priorities is taking care of Mother Nature and educating about the underwater life and how we can protect it together. Reef safe sunscreen is provided on board, we recycle our cans and only serve beverages in re-usable cups. Oh, and you won’t find bottled water on board…We make our own! Life on board Asante is fueled solely by the power of the sun and we ensure that each and every one of our guests understands the “Leave only Bubbles” concept as they enter the sea on a snorkeling adventure!

Oh, and speaking of adventure…we strive to tailor each guest’s experience to their needs and desires. As long as the wind can get us there! A variety of snorkel stops, depending on the wind and weather, are a possibility for each of our custom designed trips. Asante, at the will of the wind and at the hand of your experienced Captain, can take you to Henley Cay, Lovango Cay, Maho, Honeymoon, Caneel, Great St. James and Christmas Cove, Little St. James, Congo Cay, Waterlemon and more! For all of our St. John pick-ups, we try to take guests to places that they cannot get to by car. So, take some time on your next trip to explore the outlying cays surrounding St. John with us on board Asante!

If snorkeling isn’t your passion, but the rest of your party is into it, you have found the right boat! On board Asante, there is plenty of space for lounging in the sun or the shade with a delicious Rum Punch in hand while your friends or family members embark on an underwater adventure. Or, take a seat in one of our hammock chairs!

These chairs are a favorite of all of our guests. Getting into them is quite the adventure that usually results in laughter 🙂 But, once you are relaxing with your feet in the water, swaying in the breeze, you won’t have a care in the world. If you are feeling a bit adventurous, take a spin around Christmas Cove on one of our paddle boards. I promise, we won’t expect a handstand out of all of you 🙂

Did I mention these trips are pretty much all-inclusive? With my background in bar tending and fine dining, I insisted on elevating the guest experience with snacks and drinks! On your full day sail aboard Asante, you will enjoy a fruit plate upon boarding the vessel as Captain Teddy explains safety and boating. Our special recipe rum punch, St. John Brewers Beers and Love City Seltzers, ice water, sodas, juices and a variety of other liquors and mixers will make up the open bar you will enjoy throughout your day on the water. On our way home, we serve up a charcuterie board comprised of artisan meats and cheeses, delicious jams, jellies, mustards, fruit and nuts!

If you are still hungry amidst all of that snacking, we love taking our guests to Pizza Pi for lunch! Captain Teddy takes your order the evening before you trip and arranges for the pick-up of your delicious pizza. Lunch is not included in the price of the trip, but the experience of enjoying some of the best pizza in the Virgin Islands while resting aboard Asante amidst the beauty of Christmas Cove is well worth the cost of a “Pi!” In the mood for exploring the grounds and a five star-experience at Lovango Resort + Beach Club? We can get you there for a leisurely lunch of seafood, gourmet sandwiches and divine craft cocktails as well!

If you’re interested in a classy evening at sea, book a private sunset sail for a front row seat to Mother Nature’s finale to the day! Sunset sails include charcuterie, drinks and two hours of sailing amidst the smaller cays surrounding St. John. You will experience the lustre of the golden hour hues as they fade while the colors of the sky ignite around you.

Captain Teddy can also coordinate with guests to arrange drop off at Lovango for dinner or evening beach parties, a unique BBQ experience on the beach at Honeymoon Bay or eloquent beachfront dining at Zozo’s at Caneel Bay. Imagine the romance of arriving to dinner on your own private sailing vessel!

Are you ready to sail away yet? I do it almost every single day and I promise you, the wonder never fades. The views are just more magical while you are under the power of the wind in the sails! Sailing Asante offers full day, half day and sunset sailing trips for up to six guests from November-July of each year. So, check out the website and contact Captain Teddy at 404-408-9077 to book an adventure that will surely be the most memorable day of your next trip to Love City!