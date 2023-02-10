Business Spotlight: Spend the Best Day (or Days!) of Your Vacation on Asante

Good Morning, Good Morning! Our regular time together here is coming to an end shortly, unfortunately. But I will be checking in with you regularly right here on News of St. John in between our adventures at sea on Asante. So, I thought it might be fitting to leave you all with a little info on what we will be up to on Asante in this next chapter of life so you can check in with us when you are visiting next!

Ok, first thing’s first…Teddy, Chewy and I want to thank all of you out there who have sought us out and sailed with us on your vacations! It is always so great to have readers of the blog on board and we appreciate all of your support, good times and great conversation. And we do hope to see many of you on Asante again (or for the first time) someday soon!

For those of you who are new to the conversation, let me tell you a little bit about this beautiful vessel! Did you know that Asante means “thank you” in Swahili? And that our logo is based on the international symbol of gratitude? It is a true testament to how we feel about Asante…Grateful for her beauty, functionality and seaworthiness!

Asante is a 44 foot long, 13.5-foot wide 1989 Brewer 44 cutter rigged sloop with two berths, two heads a full galley and spacious salon down below and tons of beautiful seating options in the sun or the shade on deck.

Teddy’s modifications and upgrades to her in his six years of ownership make her comfortable and functional for both long-term cruising adventures for us and leisurely day sails and/or overnight trips with guests.

The center cockpit is generously shaded for protection from both the sun and the rain with cozy seating for six guests (and Chewy and Captain!). But those aren’t always the best seats in the house…

The aft chairs give guests a bird’s eye view of the action as the sails fill with a Caribbean breeze and the boat takes flight across the picture-perfect blue seas. These seats are also great if you want to keep in the conversation from the cockpit but also kick back and enjoy the ride with a 360-degree view!

The Ocean Tamer bean bag chairs on Asante’s bow were a new addition last year and are undoubtedly a guest (and crew!) favorite. I cannot tell you how many times folks return from an hour or so in these seats looking so incredibly relaxed…It’s like hitting a reset button to jet set the relaxation of your vacation.

And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the amazing hammock chairs that Captain Teddy sets up while enjoying an afternoon at Christmas Cove or another calm bay. They are absolutely a favorite of all guests who have the opportunity to enjoy them! For best results: Enjoy with a cocktail in hand 🙂

All of these amazing sunny and shady lounge areas are perfect for our guests enjoying a full day sail. And all except the hammock chairs are open to our lovely visitors who opt for a sunset sail with a front row seat to the day’s grand finale.

Sunset Sails and Full Day Adventures are available for up to six guests which allows for plenty of space to stretch out and relax for everyone on board. But we do offer a full day private sail pricing option for two that has been incredibly popular this year. All of our private trips are fully customizable (weather and wind dependent) but the two-person private sail offers total one-on -one attention and makes you feel like you are on your own personal vessel for the day!

Either way you go, five-star service, tons of island information, fuel, snorkel gear, Chewy snuggles, premium snacks and delicious cocktails are all included in the cost of your trip!

Ok, so to break this down a bit:

Full Day Sail for up to Six or for Two 10AM-4PM or Noon-Sunset (Get the best of both worlds!) A fruit plate at the beginning of the trip and a charcuterie board at the end Two-three snorkel stops and a stop for lunch at Lovango Resort + Beach Club, Pizza Pi, Maho Crossroads or Caneel Bay Beach Club>Lunch is an additional cost, but you can also bring your own along or ask the Captain about upgrade options for a freshly prepared lunch on board! Cocktails, beer, sodas, water and juices throughout the day



Sunset Sail for up to Six Guests Trips are either 4:30-6:30 or 5-7, depending on the time of year Two hours of sailing through the golden hour and into the sunset Charcuterie Cocktails, beer, sodas, water and juices



Take a quick look at our rates page to find out about the perfect pricing and trip for your group.

And, coming this spring, we are offering Overnight Adventures for Two! Teddy, Chewy and I are so, so excited to be on the brink of new (and lengthier) adventures with our awesome guests (that’s you!). These trips are a perfect opportunity for guests to learn how to live aboard Asante for a few days…While also enjoying the spoils of freshly prepared meals and cocktails with experienced guides to show you great options for snorkeling, dining, drinking and exploring!

Teddy is in the process of finalizing some things now that will open up the BVI for us, specifically for these overnight trips, and we will hopefully be there by late spring! But the earlier spring trips will possibly be USVI only…who knows how long this paperwork could take. 😉

Keep in mind that we raise the sails and rely on the wind to take us to our destinations (YES, there will be sailing!). But that means that any of our trips can be more about the voyage than the destination. So, we cannot get you to Lime Out on a full day trip on Asante. But we can on an overnight adventure! A circumnavigation of St. John trip can be easily done in one-two nights, but three nights would be best for maximum exploration and adventure time.

As far as the BVI goes, these are some pretty good guidelines for booking your trip with an ample amount of time to do what you want to do over there:

One Night: Jost van Dyke (Great Harbor & White Bay)

Two Nights: Jost & Norman (Great Harbor, White Bay, Willie T, Pirate’s Bight)

Three-Four Nights: Jost, Norman and Virgin Gorda

Our Overnight Adventures on Asante get you a full day on the water on pickup and drop off day in addition to all the days in between with a noon pickup and a 4PM drop off. In addition to all the time you could ever want on the water, you also get two meals a day, all the cocktails you can drink, overnight accommodations with a private head, snorkel gear, fuel, ice, an experienced Captain and crew with a ton of knowledge about the area and the surrounding seas and assistance with dining reservations on shore.

A bit about the space:

Expect breathtaking views of the sea and land and lots of time snorkeling with beautiful sea life, complete with wind-swept, salty hair and outdoor showers with a view on Asante’s aft deck.

Think of this adventure as a glamping bed-and-breakfast on the sea. Two guests will share the v-berth that can be put together for a queen(ish) sized bed or slightly separated for two twin(ish) sized bunks. This sleeping set up works great for a couple or for two solo travelers. You just let us know how you would like your bed setup and we will have it ready upon arrival!

There is a forward head attached to the V-berth (that’s your sleeping quarters) and designated for guests only with an electric flush freshwater toilet, large full-sized mirrors and a sink, but full showers will have to be taken outside on the aft deck of the boat (After a glorious swim in the sea!)

Each morning, you will wake up to breakfast, coffee and juices with the best view ever! And the rest of the day will depend on the wind and your specific itinerary that we will customize to your desires.

For more information on any of our excursions, please take a look at the Sailing Asante website and contact Captain Teddy at 404-408-9077 or via email. We cannot wait to show all of you the beautiful waters that we are lucky enough to call home. Follow along on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on our upcoming adventures!