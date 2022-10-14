2022-2023 St. John Events, Activities and Live Music!

Good Morning! How is everyone doing on this fine Fri-YAY in October? We are getting closer and closer to our busier months of the year here in Love City. And there have been a ton of announcements about this season’s events, activities and live music on St. John and our surrounding islands. It is so blissfully exciting to see our favorite events coming back to life after a two-year, pandemic driven hiatus! Some are new, some are returning, and some are yet to be announced. But save this post to your favorites because this list will be updated throughout the season as new details and announcements emerge!

October 17-22 – Ocean Week on St. John – Beach cleanups at various times and locations – Get the details here

October 22 – 6:30PM – 10th Anniversary 6 Course Wine Dinner – The Terrace Restaurant- Reservations Required

October 22 – 9PM – Karaoke at Lovango Rum Bar

October 29 – 7PM-9PM – Rhyme & Lime (poetry, music, art, drinks and a Costume Contest!) – Bajo El Sol Gallery & Art Bar at Mongoose Junction

October 29 – 6PM – Mother Goat – Salty Mongoose (Costume contests for Men, Women and Couples)

October 30 – 8PM – St. John Brewers’ Halloween Eve Costume Party – The Tap Room

October 30 – 11AM – Team River Runner’s Wounded Warrior Fundraiser, The Chaotic Kayak Race – The Beach Bar

October 31 – 4PM-6PM – Trick or Treat at Mongoose Junction

October 31 – 4PM-7PM – Trunk or Treat – Gravel Lot (Near the car ferry and tennis courts)

October 31 – Halloween Family Reunion featuring Chali Tuna, Mother Goat and Kenny Floyd – The Windmill Bar

November 1 – Cinnamon Bay Beach & Campground Re-Opens for the Season

November 11 – Time and Location TBD – St. John Recovery Choir Veteran’s Day Performance

November 12-15 – 9AM-8PM – USVI Charter Yacht Show – Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas

November 13 – 8AM – Friends VINP Paddle the Park Race – Maho Bay – (Registration is now open!)

November 17-22 – Virgin Islands Shakedown – The Fred – St. Croix

November 25 – An Evening in the Courtyard (Holiday Season Kickoff with music, drinks and discounts and giveaways at select merchants) – Mongoose Junction

November 25-27 – Anegada Lobster Festival – Anegada, BVI

November 26 – 8AM – Coral Bay Yacht Club Annual Thanksgiving Regatta – Coral Bay

Thanksgiving Festivities TBA!

December 10 – Time TBA – Coral Bay Bizarre Bazaar – Pickle’s in Paradise location in Coral Bay – Music, local vendors and holiday cheer!

December 10 – 8PM – St. John Brewers’ Annual Ugly Sweater Party – The Tap Room

December 11-January 7 – St. Croix Crucian Christmas Carnival – St. Croix

December 15 – ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay Re-Opens for the Season (Get your reservations 30 days out from your preferred date to dine!)

December 17 – 7PM – The St. John All-Island Holiday Party (AKA St. John Prom) – At Mongoose Junction and Hosted by Sun Dog Cafe

December 19 – Lovango Resort + Beach Club Re-Opens for the Season

December 23 – 6PM-8PM – St. John Recovery Choir Holiday Concert – Franklin Powell Sr. Park

Stay tuned for more Christmas and New Years’ announcements!

January 21 – Animal Care Center Annual Gala – Private Villa in Chocolate Hole – Follow the ACC on Facebook for details on ticket sales!

February 4 – Friends of Virgin Islands National Park Annual Gala – Location Forthcoming – Save the Date!

February 4 & 5 – Sweet Love After Party Music Festival – The Windmill Bar – Full lineup and event information

February 25 – 7:15 AM – The St. John 8 Tuff Miles Race – Begins in Cruz Bay, Ends in Coral Bay – Centerline Road will be closed for the morning so please plan accordingly!

March 2-4 – Virgin Islands Jam Fest – The Windmill Bar – Full lineup, tickets and event information

March 4 – 6PM – Gifft Hill School Live Auction – Gifft Hill School – Details Soon Come!

On-Going Live Music and Other Weekly Events- If you are looking for your live music fix or just ways to get creative with your time while visiting…

Lovango Rum Bar and Distillery – Live music every night from 4:30PM-6:30PM on the patio with Karaoke once a month and special events on occasion. The monthly schedule is available on their Facebook Page

– Miss Lucy’s- Open mic night every Thursday through the season from 5:30PM-9PM (beginning November 3, 2022)

Open mic night every Thursday through the season from 5:30PM-9PM (beginning November 3, 2022) The Windmill Bar – Live music almost daily and sometimes twice a day! Quelbe Resurrection Band every Saturday from 5PM-8PM and Bingo on Sundays starting at 4PM. See the full schedule on their website.

Occasional live music – Follow their FB page for scheduling announcements. Maeda’s Garden- Quelbe Resurrection and other musical guests with local cuisine every Friday at 7PM- $10 cover charge

Live Music 5-7 nights a week beginning at 7PM. See full schedule. Cruz Bay Landing- Set schedule of local artists seven days a week from 6PM-9PM. Stay tuned for this year’s lineup!

This calendar of events and activities is ongoing and will be updated regularly. If you have an event to add, please shoot me a message!