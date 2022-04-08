An Update From the Island Roadways

Good Afternoon and Happy Fri-YAY! This morning was a whirlwind of getting some drafts ready for next week, but I wanted to take a quick moment to share two joyous updates with you about the roads on St. John before I hit the on the water “work” on Asante for the weekend!

Ok, if you have been on island over the past four-ish months, you have FELT our pain! The stormwater runoff project in front of the Marketplace resulted in a LOT of delays and interesting use of traffic lights this past little bit. Well, after a last hurrah of keeping motorists backed up for close to 20 minutes at a pass on Wednesday morning (I know this because I was one of them!), the traffic lights have been removed and the traffic is flowing smoothly! The road is not only passable now, but in great condition. And, hopefully, this rainy season, we won’t see any more of the notorious flooding in this area thanks to the hard work of the VI Government and A Cut Above road crews!

Additionally, I told you last week about some growing pains we would be experiencing on Centerline over the next several months. In the interim since that last post, a lot of grading of the “major” roadway between Pastory and Gifft Hill took the pothole situation from bad to worse. But, last night we headed towards town from Gifft Hill and, man oh man, the completed portions of the stretch they are working on were smooth like butter! I felt like I was driving down a highway in the states. For a few minutes anyway 🙂

There is still a lot of work yet to be done, so continue to be on the lookout for the workers on the roads and drive with caution…Well, just about everywhere on island. Here’s hoping that by next winter all of the

Any-who, I just wanted to take a moment to give our island administrator, Shikima Jones-Sprauve, and the hardworking crews a little pat on the back and a big thank you! And to give all of you a little bit of positive news from Love City. It’s the little things right? Have a great weekend all! And stay tuned next week for some exciting news.