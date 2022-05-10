Escape to Love City: And the winner is…..

Good Morning, Good Morning!

I just wanted to extend a GIANT thank you to all who participated in the Island Green Living Earth Month Fundraiser! In the true spirit of Love City, together, we raised $120,000 in support of green initiatives on island! I literally get goose bumps every time I think about how much GOOD all of those funds raised are going to do for St. John. So…THANK YOU to each and every one of you who supported this amazing fundraising initiative 🙂

The winner was selected during a livestream on the Island Green Living Facebook Page on Thursday, May 5. Live, from The ReSource Depot Harith Wickerema (Island Green President), Anthony Novelli (Operations Manager) and Kobe Liburd (ReSource Depot Employee) drew the winning name.

And the winner is…..

Donna Polak of Southold, Long Island!!!! Donna has been visiting St. John for the past thirteen years and she loves it here so much! You can tell by her license plate 🙂

Congratulations to you Donna! We look forward to seeing you here on St. John during your Escape to Love City. 🙂

Oh, and some synchronistical feel-good stuff….In last year’s fundraiser for Island Green, Teddy donated a sunset sail on Asante. And, it just so happens that the winners of last year’s raffle were on island this week and joined us for a LOVELY evening just this Sunday. It was also Teddy’s birthday and they met us at Beach Bar afterwards in order to buy him a birthday beverage. What a guy! Working for free on his birthday for the love of St. John 🙂

The winning couple, Beth and Tom of Port Clinton, Ohio, were absolutely lovely and so, so grateful to be spending a fun filled, activity packed week on St. John, courtesy of the generous businesses on St. John and Island Green Living. And, coincidentally, Tom attended Bowling Green State University which happens to be MY alma mater. We had so much to reminisce about. The world is a tiny place sometimes. They were excited to be venturing out to Lime Out with Salt Deck the next morning and then taking a private tour of the Island Green ReSource Depot and recycling operations afterwards.

We look so forward to meeting up with them again in the years to come right here in Love City. Thank you for joining us, Beth and Tom, and congratulations on your winning vacation!