Cafe Roma Begins Serving Lunch on November 1!

Good Morning, Good Morning! I hope that you all had an absolutely splendid weekend! I enjoyed a little hiking, a bit of beach time and some catch ups with friends this weekend here on St. John. Beach days are a rarity for us once Asante is in the water and we are working round the clock! But this time of year is absolutely splendid for enjoying the beach…All to yourself. Dontcha think? 🙂

But I digress! Before we left in August, Jerry Mace, owner of Cafe Roma and Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse, invited Teddy and I to dinner at the Steakhouse so he could discuss some exciting news with us about Cafe Roma. The long favorite Italian Bistro, located in the heart of Cruz Bay just above Longboard, would be starting to do lunches this fall. And now the menu has been finalized and I’m excited to finally be able to share all of the details with you!

Beginning November 1, we are all invited to relax in the air conditioning at Cafe Roma for lunch! The restaurant will be open for dine in or carry-out from Sunday-Friday (closed on Saturdays) from 11AM-2PM. They will be serving an array of delicious sounding sandwiches, fresh salads AND Cafe Roma’s incredible pizza…By the slice!

In addition to the food offerings, the full bar will be available during lunch hours with some special deals when you buy a sub sandwich. Get this…For only $20 you can get a sandwich, chips AND a shot or a soda. That’s a steal of a deal on St. John.

Their sandwiches are all made exclusively with Premium Boar’s Head meats and cheeses with the exception of the meatballs which are, as always, made fresh in house!

For those of you who are looking to stay away from the carbs and lean towards the lighter side of lunch; a Caprese Salad, Caesar Salad and Chicken Salad and Fruit Plate might be more right up your alley.

So, if you are visiting over the next few months, be sure to stop by Cafe Roma for a sub & a shot (or a soda!) 🙂 Lunch will be served six days a week from 11AM-2PM and then the restaurant will be closed mid-afternoon to get ready for dinner service from 5PM-9PM.