New St John Business Closings and Openings

There’s some exciting new up-starts to look forward to on your next visit to our island paradise, but some changes are disheartening.

Connections Cruz Bay is shutting its doors on May 1st after 43 years of direct service to the community of St John. Located in the heart of Cruz Bay, it was the place to connect – whether by socializing when picking up mail; getting documents notarized; wiring funds; leaving your luggage while waiting for the next ferry or checking the message board for long term housing & employment opportunities as well as deals on used cars & boats.

Since its humble beginnings in 1983 with just a folding table and working landline, the business grew to become an indispensable staple for life on St John. The current owner, Trista Sigler, purchased the business from Cid Hamlin in 2021, but regrettably will not be passing the baton as she was unable to secure a lease for the office space. You can add to your collection of St John memorabilia by purchasing one of the Connections t-shirts, tanks or totes here https://www.storessimple.com/rockycoastwebstores/groupproducts.php?prodgroup_id=29000&prodgroupbypass=true. Proceeds will help our dear friend Trista defray the cost of paying off loans associated with losing her business. HURRY as these may only be available through April 22nd.



Most peeps have already heard that yet another St John legend, the Quiet Mon Pub, has permanently closed. It was THE place to watch the St Patrick’s Day shortest parade and maybe sip a beer next to Kenny Chesney who is rumored to have offered to pay the whooping $12k monthly rent. Stayed tuned for future developments, possibly with Cruz Bay Landing’s Todd Beaty at the helm.

If gold and silver are the investment you’re seeking, head over to Freebird Creations – just two doors to the right as you exit the passenger ferry dock. Randy, Barbara and Pinky are retiring so their inventory has been slashed by 50% through June!!!

If you wish you had purchased one of the fabulous pieces of jewelry at R.I. Patton Goldsmiths before they closed last year, I have good news. Their master goldsmith, Devin Trujillo, has opened Noble Metals as his workspace/shop next door to The Tap Room in Mongoose Junction. Hours are not set, so it is best to call in advance 340-690-4984. His collection can be seen on Instagram #noble_metals_workshop.

We will all miss John Dickson’s sweet smile at the Papaya Cafe & Bookstore across from Starfish market. You can still say hello to him and Linda at their Pink Papaya Boutique in the Lime Inn Plaza. The Cafe was one of my favorite places to just relax and aimlessly peruse while sipping a Vietnamese Iced Coffee. Thankfully, you can still enjoy this specialty drink at the same location along with perfect Italian espresso and much, much more. Chef Giovanni Gurrieri has launched his newest venture, Giovanni Gelato. He makes gelato each day as well as freshly baked pastries flown in from France. The space is beautifully arrayed with Giovanni’s wife, Katia Moltisanti’s colorful artwork printed on everything from silk scarves to placemats. Truly a feast for the palate and the eyes. I highly recommend the gelato cannoli and specialty gelato cakes.

More food choices are coming our way. Chef Walter Hinds has a long culinary history on St John, most recently as Executive Chef at Ocean 362. He just opened his new restaurant HINDS in Meada’s Plaza across from the Longboard. The menu is upscale Continental Caribbean and features chef Hinds’ version of salad Lyonnais, local seafood and rack of lamb. We wish the chef and his crew all the best in this spacious open courtyard which formerly was home to Rhumb Lines and Shaibu’s restaurants.

Another clever food truck is opening next to Chef Abdue Hill’s famous Roti King red bus in the Lumberyard parking complex. STJ Hideaway is private chef Vinnie Alterio’s newest project. Although the opening date and menu is yet to be determined, we are looking forward to some of his scrumptious homemade agnolotti.

In Coral Bay, Salty Mongoose has closed its pizza oven with plans to open at a new location where the miniature golf spot use to be. It is a short hop from Cruz Bay off Centerline Road next to the Bethany Moravian Church and has great views of St Thomas and our magnificent sunsets. The new operator at the Cocolobo Shops location, Sharky’s, will continue the pizza fun soon come.

Lastly, there is a beautiful new venue available for weddings and celebrations above Lovango Rum Bar. These massive rooms with soaring ceilings and multiple balconies overlooking Cruz Bay Harbor are the perfect location to host a reception catered by one of St John’s talented chefs. Please email me at [email protected] for more information. As a Realtor with Tropical Properties and Real Estate Development, I would be happy to assist you with any real estate interests on St John.