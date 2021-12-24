Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town!

Merry, Merry Happy Holidays Everyone! We received word that Santa Claus will be arriving by boat this evening and I’ll be sharing some photos of the festivities with you tomorrow. But, in the meantime, here is the info on this evenings festivities and a little Night Before Christmas (Island Style) jingle by Explore STJ Island Tours!

So, first of all, I hope that those of you who had plans to be on St. John for Christmas have all made it safely and soundly and are gearing up for a great holiday with your family and loved ones here in Love City. If you are one of those lucky ones to be here celebrating with us this week, then you MUST head down to the park adjacent to the ferry dock this evening to share in the holiday merriment as Santa arrives in Cruz Bay!

This evening, beginning at 6:30PM, the children will gather to await the arrival of Santa and his elves at the Cruz Bay ferry dock. The SS Caneel Bay, delivering the holly jolliness, the big man and gifts for all of the kiddos takes on the form of a “sleigh” for the evening. Music, laughter and good tidings will fill the Frank Powell Park for the evening as Santa arrives at 7PM.

We hope that you will join us for the festivities this evening. And, please, wear a mask. We gotta work together to keep those kiddos safe and healthy for their holiday and a bright new year around the corner!

On that note, I want to leave you with this little poem that Jenn wrote for her Explore STJ Island Tours followers. I thought it was absolutely perfect and she gladly agreed that I should share it with all of you!

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through St. John,

Happy guests filled the streets, and kept their masks on.

To put it quite simply, it’s been a strange year,

It started out slow, then everyone was here!

The beaches, the bars, it all was so packed!

Busiest year ever, sounds crazy, but fact!

East Coast and West Coast, and states in between

Booked tickets to see us, bought reef-safe sunscreen.

Dozens of flights landed down here each day,

With so many people heading straight to Cruz Bay.

We welcomed the crowds, we knew what to do,

Put shots in our arms, got boosted up too!

And because all of that, our numbers stayed low.

We love all our neighbors, we want it to show.

We’re happy and grateful and thankful for you,

Even though at times, it did feel like a zoo!

Now let’s for a moment, forget all the noise,

Today’s about Christmas, the kids and their toys.

The jolly ‘ole fella and eight tiny reindeer,

Are truly the reason of why we’re all here.

Each year on this night, he enters Cruz Bay,

He comes in by boat. No need for a sleigh!

The children and parents line up by the dock,

And await his arrival, at seven o’clock.

The tourists stop by, to give him a wink,

As they stand outside with a nice cold drink.

We’re super excited, he’s coming this year,

And once again spreading his Christmas cheer!

Now what to my wondering eyes should appear,

Santa is here! With all the reindeer!

Filled out the portal, got the green code & came!

Now he’s whistling and shouting, calling each one by name:

Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now, Prancer and Vixen!

On, Comet! On, Cupid! On, Donder and Blixen!

From Cruz Bay to Coral, his coursers they flew,

With a sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too.

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof,

The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.

As I grabbed my wine glass and was turning around,

Down the palm tree St. Nicholas came with a bound!

He was dressed in flip flops, board shorts & a hat,

I poured him a glass, and we started to chat.

I miss seeing friends, I miss our old life,

I’m sick of the virus, I’m sick of the strife.

He said this too will pass, it’s just like a storm.

Just hold your heads high, this isn’t the norm.

Oh Santa, I love you. I’m happy you’re here.

Thanks for making the trek, and bringing us cheer.

He chugged down his drink, and gave me a smirk,

Filled Dalton’s stocking, then turned with a jerk.

He walked to the door, to his team gave a whistle,

And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.

But I heard him exclaim, as he flew out of sight—

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

So, to all of you friends, family and followers out there who are reading this seasonal greeting, I want you to know how much you mean to me. Your messages, comments and positivity boost me up through the difficult days. And, at times when I’m not quite sure when all of this nonsense is going to end and it seems there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, I sit down and I write for all of you. It forces me to look at things in a positive light when I’m not really feeling that way.

“This too shall pass, It’s just like a storm. Just hold your heads high, this isn’t the norm.”

Thank you to each and every one of you for following along through the days and weeks and months. I’m grateful for you and I wish you all the happiest of holidays. I hope that all of you fine folks out there enjoy a glorious holiday weekend, warmed with love, wherever you may be.