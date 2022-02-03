Business Spotlight: Experience a Magical Evening at Lovango Resort + Beach Club

If you are looking for an incredible experience that is bound to knock the socks off your special someone this Valentine’s Day, look no further. Lovango Resort + Beach Club is offering options for an amazing day, evening, or a combination of the two on this upcoming romantic holiday! Imagine a boat ride across the sound, followed by a luxurious beach day or a romantic sunset dinner right on the waterfront. Reservations everywhere will likely be tight, so take a look at the details and book your beach day and/or romantic dinner today!

Discover a new Valentine’s Day tradition at Lovango Resort + Beach Club. For a luxurious Valentine’s get-a-way, spend the day at the USVI’s only beach club while reveling in the spanning views of Pillsbury Sound and St. John. Take a dip in the calming infinity pool or just relax on the beach, all while enjoying cocktails and food brought to your cabana, day bed or chaise lounge. Poolside champagne in a cabana? Sounds like an incredibly romantic day to me!

But, the fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down. Stick around for the incredible four-course Prix Fixe Valentine’s Dinner! You can freshen up after your day of soaking up the sun in the resort’s newly built bathrooms with showers. Grab a pre-dinner drink at The Green Oyster Tequila and Raw Bar and find a gift for your special someone at one of Lovango Village’s pretty boutiques.

If you can’t make it out for the daytime fun, you can still head to Lovango Cay for a romantic sunset dinner, right on the waterfront. Live music will be provided by After Irma, adding some fun to the night, so whisk yourself and your favorite Valentine away to Lovango this February 14! You can book your reservation online here, or call 340-625-0400.

If you aren’t around for Valentine’s Day, or you have plans elsewhere already, there are more fun celebrations on Lovango every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evening with the Beach Club Party Under the Stars! We have not made it out to try this yet, but intend to very soon! One of our guests on Asante this week was absolutely RAVING about the amazing experience they had on the Surf and Turf night with After Irma. He said the experience was all around incredible and that the staff spared no detail in creating an incredible evening.

The menu and the music is different for each of the Beach Club Parties. On Tuesday (beginning February 22), you will enjoy Chicken & Seafood Paella with Lady Ena & Friends, on Thursday, Surf & Turf (Prime Rib and Snapper) with After Irma Band and Sunday evenings for Caribbean Seafood Night (lobster, shrimp and snapper) with Lauren and Bo! The cost is $125 per person and includes live music, your round trip ferry transportation, a welcome cocktail, access to the Beach Club which includes cabanas, day beds and games, access to their retail village and an incredible all you can eat dinner and dessert. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience the next time you are visiting, book your waterfront party under the stars here!

On Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the waterfront restaurant at Lovango Resort + Beach Club is open for a la carte dining services and reservations are highly recommended…So, hop the resort’s quick ten minute from Red Hook or Cruz Bay or visit via private boat for Valentine’s Day, a Beach Club Party or an amazing dining experience. But, you don’t have to take my word for it– Lovango’s waterfront restaurant is receiving rave reviews and is TripAdvisor’s #1 restaurant on St. John!