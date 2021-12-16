Lovango Resort + Beach Club: Phase Two Sneak Peeks

On Monday evening, Teddy and I were graciously invited out to Lovango Cay to preview some of the upcoming expansions to the overnight accommodations, retail village, dining options and beach club. And, although, they still have some work to do this week, the “WOW” had to have been all over my face as project manager, Matt Snider, escorted us around the property to show us the future of these new expansions. I can’t WAIT to share the full story with you all after the official re-opening of the resort on December 20! But take a look at what they have in store for us…

One of the things that I have learned to know and love about Matt over the past year is his uncanny ability to listen AND follow through! One of the hesitations for us personally to take guests to the absolutely incredible waterfront restaurant at Lovango Resort + Beach Club is that you don’t really have time for a two-hour leisurely lunch on a six-hour full day sailing trip. So, this year, they have expanded the retail village into kind of a Main Street concept that will provide grab and go food and drink options in addition to shopping.

The Green Oyster will feature an expansive tequila list and a raw bar that guests can enjoy at the eight-seat bar or take to a table situated along “Main Street” or on the deck overlooking the beach club and waterfront. Additional offerings on the thoroughfare will include homemade ice cream and coffee at their General Store and, coming shortly after they open, a grill that features a wood fired pizza! Oh, and they will also begin offering their own line of liquors on site; Little Gem Spirits, distilled from the amazing breadfruit tree. On Main Street, guests will be able to purchase Little Gems Vodka, Rum and Whiskey, either by the bottle or in a cocktail…All made locally on St. Croix in partnership with Mutiny. What a GREAT concept!

An additional way for off-site guests to enjoy the property will be via their new Beach Parties! On Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings, guests will enjoy live music, a buffet of rotating cuisine, round-trip transportation or a mooring ball, a welcome drink, great views and good company for $125 per person from 6PM-9:30PM. I’ll get into more details on this later…But, I personally am SO excited to get out there to experience this event in such an amazing setting!

I’ll admit…I saved the best for last! On the back side of Lovango Cay, overlooking Congo with Jost van Dyke in the distance, Little Gems Resorts has built five glamping tents and five luxury treehouses! You guys, the view from up there is absolutely unparalleled and the Caribbean breezes don’t stop. I’ll be honest, I have not seen the finished product yet, but in my mind, I was thinking “This is Caneel Bay Resort mixed with Anegada Beach Club and Scrubb Island.” I was overwhelmed with excitement. Those of you lucky enough to land a reservation in one of these places (they are already booked through January!) will never stop talking about your overnight experience there…It is absolutely breathtaking.

The glamping tents and treehouses are staggered across the ridge of the beautiful north side of Lovango Cay and are connected by a boardwalk through the trees that creates an almost “Swiss Family Robinson” feel. I was literally speechless as we walked along the pathway through the foliage, exploring one of each of the tents and treehouses. Both options are extremely spacious with a thoughtful design that keeps comfort, luxury and flexibility in mind.

So, these accommodations are a bit secluded…Which is a large part of their charm in my mind! However, guests here will not be wasting away in confinement 🙂 Your personal transportation services, in the form of a 4×4 golf cart, will be at your door and ready to bring you to the facilities on the other side of the island, the ferry to Cruz Bay or Red Hook or to the pristine North Side beach below the tents and treehouses with a quick phone call to the concierge.

Oh, and speaking of concierge…They are in the process of building a concierge deck/kiosk, just adjacent to the accommodations, that will serve as an activities desk, dining deck and reservation services. You can simply walk a short way up the treelined path to the viewing deck where you can enjoy your morning coffee while booking your activities for the day or the week! And, about that breakfast…Three words: Breakfast Picnic Baskets! Yes, a beautiful breakfast will be delivered right to your treehouse or tent!

For more information on booking these accommodations, reserving your spot at a beach party or visiting the beach club for a day, please visit the Lovango Resort + Beach Club website. And, stay tuned for a more in depth look at these AMAZING additions to the little eco-resort on Lovango Cay!

Oh, and PS— If you are looking for a new, New Year’s Eve tradition, join the team on Lovango for a party under the stars in the evening. Or join them for a Beach Club day and stick around for the party. Guests may arrive by private boat or by ferry from St. John or St. Thomas. Get the details and reserve your spot.

Let’s take one more look at that view, shall we?