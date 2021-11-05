Living In Luxury- The 5th Annual “Villas for the Park” Auction

In one week, the Fifth Annual Friends of Virgin Islands National Park Villas for the Park Auction goes live! The annual auction features beautiful homes and accommodations in the Virgin Islands and gives you the opportunity to stay at these incredible lodging options…For possibly a fraction of the cost! Even though the auction doesn’t go live until November 12, I wanted to give you all a little heads up to get your five minute, FREE registration set up so you can start browsing the options and commence the bidding wars next Friday!

The Friends VINP villa auction is an annual event for the masses. Supporters and lovers of St. John from all over the country explore the catalog each year and participate in the bidding in hopes of securing a discounted stay at a dream of an accommodation in support of the preservation and beautification of Virgin Islands National Park. Over the past year, visitors from far and wide have visited St. John and St. Thomas, utilizing their auction awards for an aspirational vacation.

I won’t bore you with the details, they are all in the free registration process!

So, let’s get you started there first. Visit the Villas for the Park official website and click the Create an Account button at the bottom. Fill out the simple form that only asks for your name and email address and then check your email for a message from Jennifer Stone at Friends VINP (mine was in my “Updates” inbox). Click the “Create an Account” link in the email and it will take you into a page that prompts you for password creation and a phone number. And now, you are ready to start vacation shopping! There is absolutely NO credit card required to browse the catalog.

FYI- To access the links below, you will need to register for an account first!

In order to assist you in your browsing, I’m going to highlight couple of the absolutely stellar properties that are featured in this year’s auction….

Villa Calypso- The featured property for this year’s Villas for the Park invites you and up to nine of your guests to experience the ultimate luxury vacation experience. Featuring four master king suites with en suite bathrooms, a kids’ bunk room, 180 degree views AND a private beach, Villa Calypso is an absolutely breathtaking property that will deliver you directly to relaxation in paradise. Oh, and if your bid is a winner on Villa Calypso, you will also receive a sunset trip with Love City Excursions as a bonus!

The Other World- An absolutely exquisite villa that overlooks the harbor in Great Cruz Bay with chic design features, a unique therapy pool, a spanning indoor/outdoor living space, two master suites and lush landscaping is calling you home to rest and relaxation. Here, you will enjoy peace and quiet, expansive entertainment options, a fully equipped kitchen and the comforts of home. So much so, that you won’t want to leave! See more details…

Villa Bonita- This divine pool villa, located in St. John’s pristine Fish Bay neighborhood, offers three bedrooms, three and a half baths, beautiful furnishings, a plethora of outdoor living space AND it is handicap accessible! Kid friendly, with an outstanding pool area and spanning views for the adults to enjoy, Villa Bonita is a great place for your next family getaway.

Marketplace Suites- If you’re looking for something that is a bit more convenient to town and a bit lower on the bidding scale, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort and quality! The Marketplace Suites is located just steps away from Sam & Jack’s Deli, Chelsea Drugstore and Starfish Market, so you can get your accommodation stocked for your upcoming beach days without ever leaving the property. Your stylish and modern one bedroom condo at the Marketplace will deliver convenience and comfort all in one neat little package. See more details…

Wharfside Village Hotel- If waking up in the heart of Cruz Bay, sitting on your balcony with coffee in hand, watching the town come to life and the boats easing in and out of the harbor sounds like a great way to start your day, then look no further. The Wharfside Village Hotel, located on the Cruz Bay Waterfront is a BRAND new luxury boutique hotel just steps away from shopping, dining and the ferry dock. Enjoy the king-sized mahogany and memory foam bed in your sound proofed room or step out onto the balcony to breathe in the day in Cruz Bay! See more details…

The Hills- Want it all? From location to spanning views, convenience to luxury…The Hills has it all! An on site restaurant, concierge, community pool and gym gives guests at The Hills all of the leisure of staying at a resort but the exquisite three bedroom villa included in this auction creates the illusion of staying on your own private property. Close to downtown Cuz Bay, this property offers the ultimate vies of the sunset and all of the comforts of resort living in your own private residence, View more details….

These all sound like a pretty fantastic way to spend your time on St. John, right? Well, stay tuned, because next Thursday we will be sharing another highlight reel featuring a few more of the fantastic options on St. John, St. Thomas AND St. Croix from the Villas for the Park catalog.

So, follow along for more details to come on this amazing event that could land you in the lap of luxury for your next visit to the Virgin Islands! The bidding starts next Friday…So, register today and have a great weekend!