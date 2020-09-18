Villa Spotlight: The Hills St. John

The USVI is OPEN to visitors again as of tomorrow and we want to highlight a luxury lodging option that is close to town with all of the amenities and incredible views.

When arriving on St. John by passenger ferry in the past, you may have noticed the beautiful property with distinctive Italian-style architecture sitting high atop the mountain. This, is The Hills St. John.

The 22-villa gated property gives guests all of the privacy and functionality of renting a private home with all of the amenities of a resort. The villas range in size from two to four bedrooms, making accommodations for any size party. This space is great for large groups traveling together who want to stay close, but have their own space.

Each of the villas have their own parking area, fully equipped kitchen and private balcony. Two of them even have their own private pool! Outdoor seating areas with west facing views lend to unobstructed views of gorgeous sunsets over St. Thomas.

If you’re feeling a bit more social, visit The Clubhouse with an adjacent pool for the property. The pool area shares the incredible panoramic views of the private balconies. With cabanas, lounge chairs and outdoor dining areas, you can take your party to the pool deck for an afternoon or evening of fun.

Inside The Clubhouse, you’ll find tasteful décor and comfortable furnishings for lounging, a six-seat bar, your personal concierge, a pool table and a ping pong table.

On October 15th, The Clubhouse restaurant and bar will reopen, offering poolside, take out or dine in options. The menu presents pizzas, wings, charcuterie boards, sandwiches, salads and other small plates perfect for enjoying with friends or family in between swims or at happy hour. An extensive craft cocktail, wine and beer list offers island inspired libations for everyone.

During the day, grab a sandwich or salad from the grab and go cooler to take to the beach! The Clubhouse is open for full service from 1pm-9pm and is exclusively for guests of The Hills.

Below the pool area, you will find a fully equipped workout room. The gym is enclosed with windows so you can enjoy the A/C AND the views while you work up a sweat.

Above The Clubhouse is an additional “upper deck” lounge area with dining tables where you can enjoy your drinks and snacks in the sunshine.

The staff at The Hills are incredibly attentive and are available to help you with all of your vacation desires! There is a full service concierge who is ready to assist you with booking a boat or dinner reservations prior to or during your stay. Although the property is moments from town, these panoramic views require an uphill hike, so the concierge can also help you to rent a car or arrange for taxi pick up and drop off.

The Hills has adapted to COVID-19 regulations with contactless check-in options, constant sanitization of the common areas on property and the elimination of same day turnovers. The reservation specialists and property manager will assist you in selecting the best villa for your group and making sure you have all of your questions answered prior to arrival.

Now, let’s take a look at a couple of these beautiful villas!

Mimosa Villa

Mimosa Villa is a 2 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom with an additional office space if you’re forced to work a bit while you’re visiting. The spacious entertainment area and modern kitchen both face floor to ceiling windows, bringing the magic of the Caribbean into the space. Dine inside or out at one of two dining areas. Each of the beautifully appointed bedrooms have an attached bath with marble countertops and full body spray showers. Mimosa villa is an immaculate home away from home and sleeps up to four people.

Seagrape Villa

Seagrape Villa is a spacious 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bathroom villa with gorgeous lofted ceilings and windows that stretch from the high ceiling to the floor. The fully equipped kitchen is absolutely stunning and is fully updated with modern appliances, marble countertops and cherry wood cabinetry. The open floor plan spills into an expansive entertainment area and dining room. The outdoor space is as beautiful as the indoor with two comfortable seating areas for taking in the views. Each of the three bedrooms are paired with an exquisite en suite bath. The luxurious Villa Seagrape is an excellent space for entertaining or relaxing and sleeps up to six people.

Papaya Villa

Papaya Villa is a 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bathroom luxury accommodation with its own private pool area! The expansive open floor plan offers a modern kitchen, beautiful dining space and large indoor lounge and entertainment area. The French doors open to the pool deck where you will find an additional dining area and relaxation space with incredible panoramic views. The three bedrooms combine to sleep up to eight people comfortably and each have their own deluxe en suite bathroom. Perfect for entertaining, Villa Papaya is a private getaway with all of the amenities of resort living.

Jasmine Villa

The 4 bedroom, 4 ½ bathroom Jasmine Villa will amaze you immediately upon entering. The sunken indoor living space is lined with floor to ceiling arched windows and a beautiful lofted ceiling that gives way to a lofted sleeping and seating area, accessible via a spiral staircase. The rustic wooden dining table adjacent to a modern kitchen seats eight. Or, grab a seat at the bar to keep the chef company while they prepare dinner (ask your concierge about private chef options). Multiple outdoor areas house dining tables and lounge chairs for relaxing while taking in the views. This stunning villa with impeccable décor and architectural features sleeps eight and is sure to “wow” your family and friends.

Check out each of the above villas with the link provided in the descriptions to check availability or see more beautiful photos! The Hills is excited to welcome tourism back to St. John and their amazingly accommodating staff can’t wait to help you create a great vacation. Check out the full website or contact The Hills today to learn more about staying in this amazing space!

We also have some deals for you towards your booking at The Hills! Did you know about StJohn.Deals? Well, you can purchase discounted vouchers applicable towards dining, shopping, lodging and activities for use on your next trip to St. John. The Hills is currently offering $300 vouchers for 20% off on Deals!