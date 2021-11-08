Business Spotlight: Arrive in Style With Love City Excursions’ Water Taxi

We ALL know how daunting a day of travel to the Virgin Islands can be! Especially when it comes to St. John. COVID Test, paperwork, probably at least two flights, paperwork review, taxi or rental car…And THEN you still need to take the barge or the ferry. And, figure out which one is going to work best for you and your family or friends. Well, what if I told you that, instead of dealing with ferries, you could end that lengthy travel day with a private luxury power boat ride, complete with icy cold beverages on board?

During the pandemic, water taxis between St. Thomas and St. John grew in popularity. It has always been an option but with the need for social distancing, the pandemic inadvertently created a higher demand for that particular line of boat services. Many companies jumped to the helms with water taxi services being offered between Crown Bay or Red Hook and Cruz Bay. But, as the pandemic panic died down and business picked up for day charters, boats were working round the clock. And, as a business owner, it begins to get tough to schedule a “taxi” pickup when the other options is an easy day full day trip in the waters surrounding St. John at a much higher premium.

Well, I’m very happy to announce that Love City Excursions, the charter company that brought to you the luxurious power catamarans Catzilla and Silver Coral, is offering private and convenient water taxi trips this season between two locations on St. Thomas and the National Park Dock on St. John. Imagine, ending your long and exhausting travel day like this!

Love City Excursions is offering water taxi service for up to six people from Crown Bay Marina, a five minute taxi from the airport, for only $500. If you have a larger group, they can take up to ten people for an additional $50 per person ($700 for a full boat of ten). I’ll take that beautiful power boat ride over a crowded ferry any day of the week…Especially during the busier times of the year. Soon come!

They are also offering pick ups from Sapphire Beach Resort in the case of adverse water or weather conditions, or guest preference. Those south shore swells can get big between Crown Bay and Cruz Bay. So, if it looks to be a bit rocky out there, the gang at Love City Excursions will arrange for your pickup at Sapphire (near Red Hook) for just $300 for up to six people and $50 for each additional guest (up to ten people).

If you have more than ten in your party, they can accommodate with two boats for either pickup location.

Fuel, ice, water and PAINKILLERS are included in the cost of your taxi ride that will drop you off safely on the shores of Cruz Bay at the National Park Dock. That’s right, STT to STJ direct service with cold beverages included! For Crown Bay Marina pickups, a $50 pickup fee is additional and for Sapphire that pickup fee is $75. Aside from those docking costs, the only additional cost will be the tip for your enthusiastic Captain when they drop you off in style, right here on St. John.

Regularly scheduled pick-up times are 9:30AM, noon and 3:00PM but they can be flexible about those times if the trip is booked in advance. Round trip taxi rides are also available so, when you call to book, request your return service to St. Thomas as well! Oh, and they have assured me that they are closely monitoring the policies for entry to the British Virgin Islands as well. And, as soon as it makes sense and all of the BVI regulations are fluid, they will also be doing water taxi trips to our sister islands! Day trip anyone? 🙂

So, the next time you visit, don’t hassle with the ferry…Arrive in comfort and style and get your relaxation started as soon as your feet leave the tarmac. Get more details on their website or contact Love City Excursions directly today to book your water taxi service and get your vacation off on the right wave.