Where to Stay Spotlight: Everyday Convenience Meets Modern Comfort at The Marketplace Suites

Alright, let’s face it…We all LOVE St. John. But “convenience” isn’t necessarily a synonym of Love City. Well, what if I told you, there is now a deluxe accommodation that is just steps away from groceries, organic lunch and juices, the best coffee on island (in my opinion!) and necessity shopping that is a few moments walk from the ferry dock but away from the noise of the evening crowds? Let’s dive in and take a closer look at the Marketplace Suites….

If you aren’t familiar with the Marketplace, let me first clue you in on this location. You know about Starfish Market, right? Ok, well that is the Marketplace Plaza! Located within a ten minute walk of downtown Cruz Bay, this plaza is what I refer to as the “Target” of St. John. It has absolutely everything that you need under one roof.

Starfish Market is one of the best provisioning stops on island with amazing produce, seafood, cheese and wine offerings as well as everything you could possibly need in the standard “grocery” department. Chelsea Drugstore and St. John Hardware offer up the essentials while Shaibu’s Grab and Go Gourmet delivers delicious freshly made juices and lunch options with a Caribbean flair of flavor.

Additionally, in the Papaya Cafe, you’ll find INCREDIBLE coffee, local artisan post cards, and books with plenty of St. John centric reads and coffee table books tucked away on their shelves.

Nestled into the third floor of the Marketplace Plaza is a 12-suite hotel with all of the simple amenities you might want, without the heavy resort fees attached. In the complex, there are four studio units, seven one bedrooms and one two bedroom…Each of which comfortably sleeps two to four guests.

But, these are not simply hotel rooms. No, no. Each of the smartly designed suites includes a seating area, sleeping area, a sleek and modern bathroom and either a kitchen or a kitchenette. So…Basically everything you need in one compact and contemporary package!

These suites are each designed with versatility in mind for either pleasure or business. The addition of a desk in each unit makes it convenient to knock out some remote work, while the entertainment space is perfect for relaxing with the kiddos or your traveling companions.

Each suite is outfitted with technology from ease of check in/check out to entertainment and work during your stay. Simply book your stay online and receive the key code in your email inbox! In your email confirmation, you receive simple instructions in regards to check-in time and the location and code for the lock box. Grab your key, get settled in and head to the beach!

Each unit boasts a Keurig coffee maker, safe, iron and smart TVs with extra HDMI plug ins. Oh, and you know those pesky power outages you’ve been reading about? Well the generator at the Marketplace will ensure that you stay cool and comfy when the lights go off everywhere else!

The cool air conditioned space in each of the units is intrinsically designed with space saving in mind and composed of clean lines and urban decor. In the one bedrooms and two bedroom units, you’ll find brand new king sized beds to get cozy in after a long day in the sun. Additionally, the two bedroom unit has two twins in the second bedroom. Perfect for a friends’ retreat or a vacay with the kiddos.