Living in Luxury: Villas for the Park Auction Highlights (pt. 2)

Happy Wednesday, er, uh, Thursday! Is it just me this week or is everyone else losing days? I looked at Teddy on Monday and asked if it was Wednesday and literally just had to look at my calendar in order to correct myself to Thursday on that intro. And I can’t even blame daylight savings time down here. Ha!

Anyways…Last week I told you a bit about the Friends VINP Villas for the Park auction and included some of the highlighted properties from their bidding catalog. And, as promised, I wanted to take a moment today, yes Thursday, to roll through a few more of these fantastic properties in preparation for the commencement of bidding tomorrow!

First thing’s first…If you haven’t already done so, head over to the Friends VINP website and sign up for your free auction account. There is no payment required to “window shop” the auction catalog!

Fish Tales- This absolutely charming cottage offers two bedrooms, two and a half baths and a dipping pool with a lovely sundeck from which you will enjoy the views and peace and quiet of Fish Bay. An outdoor dining area with Weber grill and an elevated entertainment system inside the home will keep you comfortable and entertained during your stay…Inside or out!

On a Clear Day- Do you love Francis Bay? How would you like to spend more than just a day at the beach there? On a Clear Day offers unobstructed views of this pristine bay from within the National Park. Serenity now! In addition to the great location and unobstructed sunset views, guests will also enjoy a pool, exercise room, state of the art entertainment features and AC in each bedroom.

Here are a few fun options up for bid on our sister islands. If you have ever wanted to test the waters on St. Croix or St. Thomas to expand your Virgin Islands love, this is a great way to start!

Villa Mirino- This private waterfront retreat, just five minutes from Red Hook, boasts five bedrooms, a solar heated pool, incredible cliffside views and a lanai with an outdoor TV and living area. Take some time to relax and appreciate a different perspective of the Sound from this luxury home on St. Thomas.

The Fred- Located in the heart of Frederiksted, right on the beach, The Fred is a 22 room, “Adults Only” boutique hotel with two pools, a hot tub, spa, bar and restaurant all on site! If you have been feeling the urge to explore St. Croix, The Fred is a perfect opportunity to do just that. They also have an amazing little boutique, exclusive access to watersports and air port transfer service for their guests so it’s relatively easy to pop in for a few nights in one of their incredibly chic hotel rooms. See more details…

And, back to a few more featured homes on St. John….

Gaia’s Pearl- This home is brand new with all of the bells and whistles, spanning views AND only a four minute drive to Cruz Bay. Five king sized suites, a chef inspired kitchen and an absolutely stunning swimming pool and veranda are just a few of the incredibly comfortable amenities you’ll find during your stay at Gaia’s Pearl.

Samba Azul- This incredibly unique Chocolate Hole home features two master suites, each with their own balcony that opens up to the morning breeze or evening sunset from the half moon shaped deck with a pool as its central feature. A great room with open concept chef’s kitchen and an indoor gaming table make this place a great and entertaining choice for your stay on St. John!

The bidding for this year’s Villas of the Park begins tomorrow, Friday, November 12 at 9AM EST and continue through November 26 at 3PM EST. Sign up for your free account today to browse some of the amazing lodging options that Friends VINP and their generous donors are offering this year. And maybe, just maybe, you’ll end up with a deeply discounted stay in the lap of luxury in support of the beautification and preservation of our beautiful Virgin Islands National Park.