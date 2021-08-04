Where to Stay Spotlight: Luxurious Accommodations Where the City Meets the Sea

You just got off the ferry after traveling for twelve plus hours. All you want to do is drop your bags, dig your feet into the sand and kick back with a rum drink and a burger in front of you. But, first, you have to get your rental car, drive 20 minutes to your villa, unload the car and THEN drive back to town and hassle with finding parking. If you got off the 4’o’clock boat, it will be way past “5’o’clock somewhere” before you have completed your mission.

Sound familiar? Well, today I have to share with you a bit about Wharfside Village and the new luxury accommodations located just steps from the ferry dock and “stumbling distance” to ALL of your favorite Cruz Bay watering holes…Oh, and definitely keep reading. There are some sneak peaks of what’s next at Wharfside Village included here as well!

So, skip all that hassle I mentioned above and simply walk your bags around to the street side of Wharfside Village and up the stairs.

If you’re on the hunt for that rum drink and something easy to enjoy like a burger or fish tacos, head over to Beach Bar or Joe’s Rum Hut and soak up the sun and the sand between your toes while you quiet that hunger you worked up during a long travel day. Or, head into Kati Lago, Island Cork for an amazing selection of international wines and charcuterie in the air conditioned and newly renovated space. If you’re in the mood for something fancier, you might have to travel a bit farther. But not for long! In November, a long standing island favorite, La Tapa, will be re-opening in the beautiful beach front space that formerly was Waterfront Bistro! (More about that soon come 🙂 )

If you forgot a beach essential or are anxious to get some boat days booked upon your arrival, that’s all right downstairs as well. Wharfside Watersports has absolutely everything you could need for the beach and offers the opportunity to book chartered boat days or a DIY Zodiac or dinghy rental. I have it on good authority that a brand new boutique will be opening in Wharfside this fall as well. Coming in September or October, Salt & Strand will open their doors offering women’s beach style boutique clothing and accessories and small home goods. Additionally, no souvenir shopping spree on St. John is complete without a stop at Bamboo…do you have your St. John hook bracelet yet?

Oh, and before I get into the details on this stunning new hotel, just up the stairs from all of these amazing options, I have one more very exciting piece of Wharfside news. The Parrot Club is set to FINALLY re-open their doors this fall with a beautiful makeover to match the updated exterior and neighboring interior spaces. The Parrot Club was previously home to dozens of video gaming machines and icy cold air conditioning, good cocktails and great company. I, for one, am beyond excited for their grand re-opening!!!

OK, now that you’re satiated and have all of your activities and supplies handled, let’s take a walk upstairs and check out your accommodations!

When you arrive at the Wharfside Hotel, you will be greeted immediately by your personal concierge specialist and shown to your room where you will find chilled champagne awaiting you for to enjoy while you explore your space.

Each of of the air-conditioned, sound-proofed rooms are accompanied with tasteful modern decor, smart TVs, retro mini-fridges, fluffy terry cloth robes, garment steamers, Nespresso coffee makers, spa style toiletries (you’ll actually want to use), and an in room safe.

Each room is styled out with a keyless entry system, so all you have to remember when you leave is your cell phone… No worry of loosing your room keys or card on the beach when staying here!

Each of the fifteen rooms in the newly renovated space boasts a unique view into the heart of Cruz Bay. From the windows of the street side suites, you can take in the hustle and bustle of the town below from the comfort of your room or private balcony …The people watching from here is priceless!

Or, on the beach side, enjoy the serenity of the waterfront during the unique and quiet moments of morning in Cruz Bay. The King Suite on the third floor of the hotel provides unparalleled views of the iconic Cruz Bay sunsets.

Even if you are searching for something a little further from town for the majority of your next stay on St. John, this place would be an absolutely perfect “landing” for the first few nights of your stay. You can unwind without working so hard for it and get yourself into full on vacation mode almost immediately at this comfortable and sleek brand new Cruz Bay hotel. Online booking is currently available on their website (and rooms are going FAST!), so head over to take a closer look at this great new space. Or, call 340-714-2789 to reserve your room today!