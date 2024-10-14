Introducing The Saint: St. John’s New Oasis of Wellness and Tranquility

This is the first in a series of sponsored articles focusing on the opening of The Saint in Cruz Bay, St. John.

Live. Love. Unwind. Breathe. Relax. Hydrate. Heal.

A boutique resort with a day club and wellness spa is coming to Cruz Bay!

The Saint is more about relaxation than wild party. While there are plenty of spots on St. John for a party, there are few that focus on wellness, healing, and recovery. The Saint Resort and Day Club is committed to the latter.

They are embracing all aspects of wellness and will offer Sound Therapy, Yoga, Acupressure, Massage, Sauna, and surprises that aren’t currently on St John. (Learn more about the spa in future editions of this launch series!)

The property includes multiple stone pools reminiscent of natural springs, with cascading waterfalls connecting various temperature zones, including a stone cold plunge adjacent. Guests can challenge themselves on a rock climbing wall crafted from island stone and concrete, or utilize both indoor and outdoor workout facilities. The indoor gym is equipped with lockers, weights, treadmills, hot sauna, and a steam shower. Guests can also enjoy massages set in beautiful outdoor environments as well as indoor zen-like massage experiences.

There is a small library with around 200 books and magazines available for guests and day pass holders to enjoy and return. Every room has a vinyl record player and the library has a wide selection of records.

But rest assured, there will be entertainment too. The swim-up pool bar, featuring a see-through glass wall, pool bar seating, and wet loungers, will be the ideal spot for a leisurely lunch or refreshing drink.

An upstairs dinner restaurant offers stunning sunset views, with designated areas for fire dancing performances. Island chic furniture in reserved areas under large pergolas provides a comfortable space for groups of friends. Electric Mokes with solar charging pergolas bring solar-powered electric vehicles to the island.

Colombo’s Smoothies will serve smoothies and salads with fresh greens, along with coffees, coconut water, and various infusions.

The Saint’s boutique store will focus on wellness products such as hydrogen water containers, grounding sheets, yoga mats, and a wide selection of robes amongst many other comforts.

There have been many inquiries about access to the property. Priority for the amenities are given to guests of rooms and suites that are part of The Saint. Additional villas can sign up so their guests can enjoy the amenities as well. Tourist day passes and resident guest passes will be available as occupancy allows.

The property will begin hiring employees for the Kitchen, Pool Bar, Restaurant, and Day Spa in November with a target of opening by Thanksgiving. Interested prospective staff should email [email protected]

Future articles in this paid series will provide an in depth look at the Spa, Pool Bar, Suites, and Restaurant at The Saint.