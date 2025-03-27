The Story Behind St. John’s Iconic Donkeys – And Yes, There Are Cute Photos

Good morning!

Many visitors love the wildlife of St. John, and the donkeys are certainly a staple.

These feral donkeys have a long history on the island and continue to run free. They roam the island’s fields, roads, and even beaches. They’re gentle, and each has its own personality. So, just because you’ve seen one or even a dozen doesn’t mean you won’t have a unique donkey encounter in the future. That is what’s so fun about these beautiful, gentle creatures. Everyone who has encountered them has their own story.

Here’s how these donkeys became a symbol of St. John and how you can help protect them.

Where Did All the Island’s Donkeys Come From?

In the 1700s, Danish settlers came to the island, and most (if not all) were connected to the sugar plantations. With them came donkeys, which were essential for carrying heavy loads. The donkeys would bring firewood, crops, and other crucial items up steep hills.

The St. John sugar plantation era ended for several reasons, including declining sugar prices and the abolition of slavery. As sugar plantations lost economic value, operations declined, but the donkeys were left behind. They have been roaming the island ever since.

Enjoying the Island’s Donkeys While Protecting Them

You can often see these donkeys in small groups, usually two or three. Unless you leave your picnic lunch out long enough, they mainly mind their business. Allow them to do so and observe from a safe distance.

As with all St. John wildlife, please don’t feed the donkeys. Doing so encourages them to approach roads and other dangerous areas. Reducing the risk of car accidents and other incidents is the primary goal. However, you must also do your part to protect the health of these beloved animals. Their digestive systems are not designed to eat human food, and continued reliance on humans discourages them from foraging.

In addition, while some donkeys might let you pet them, and you may see people doing so, this is discouraged. The donkeys are often very friendly, but they’re not domestic animals. They’re wild, and their behavior can be unpredictable, especially if they’re spooked.

The Donkey of St. John: A Glimpse Into the Past

The donkeys that wander the island remain a symbol of the island’s charm, history, and unique identity. These beloved donkeys remind us not to forget the past as we focus on a sustainable future for all.

Management initiatives are being considered to control the island’s donkey population. The effort will help preserve and protect all the wildlife of St. John, including the feral donkeys we all love. The island’s residents advocate for the donkeys that call St. John home and will continue to adore them, hopefully from afar.

Do you have a story about one of these donkeys? Share in the comments below!