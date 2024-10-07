Keep the Bay Blue Online Auction Happening Now Until October 19th

Our friends in Coral Bay have announced some exciting news this week! The Coral Bay Community Council kicked off their 1st annual online “Keep the Bay Blue” fundraising auction running from Tuesday, October 1st to Saturday, October 19th. The fundraiser has some amazing selections for bidders, ranging from a luxurious 3 night stay at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis to a cabana day at the exclusive Lovango Resort & Beach Club.

Funds raised from this online auction will support the CBCC’s work in natural resource preparedness and education outreach. You can access the auction site and learn more about the CBCC’s dedication to maintaining the local watershed here.

The Coral Bay Community Council (CBCC) is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based out of (you guessed it!) Coral Bay on St. John. It was established in 2003 by residents “with the purpose of acting as a community advocate, government liaison, and trusted information and research source.” The CBCC is a crucial player in conservation advocacy across the territory.

They are a watershed management association that not only works to protect the watershed, but also the people that reside in it. This fundraiser directly supports their initiatives such as for projects like the Youth Watershed Education Program, planning for Coastal Resilience (partly funded by the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation), and the Stormwater Structure Toolkit.

When asked about the auction, Dr. Monica Miller-Smith, Executive Director of CBCC, shared her excitement, saying,

“We cannot wait to open the auction to the public! We have received over 40 donated items, and we are continuing to add more. Our organization is so thankful for the outpouring of support from our donors.”

The auction is offering some incredible vacations, adventures, and local experiences. Here are a few of the highlights:

1 A Luxurious Trip to the Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Enjoy a 3-night stay in an Ocean View Room with breakfast included for 2 guests. Roundtrip airport transfers are also included.

Known as one of the wonders of the Caribbean, the resort boasts 5-star dining, relaxing spa services, a pool, and nightly entertainment. Explore the quiet and laid-back island of Nevis by car or spend your days lounging on the luxurious beaches near the Resort. Known for being a culinary hotspot, bid on the Village Food Tour Excursion and include an authentic taste of Nevis cuisine!

2. Washington Stay: Lake Nahwatzel Cottage

Switch gears completely, and enjoy this quaint, mid-century modern styled lakeside cottage for 7 nights for up to 4 people.

This auction prize is for my outdoorsy people – tucked away on Lake Nahwatzel, this vacation offers plenty of trails and outdoor activities in the summertime. Fed by a naturally occurring hot spring, Lake Nahwatzel is considered one of the warmest lakes in western Washington and would also make for a perfect winter getaway.

3. St. John: Dinner for 6 with St. John Catering

For my foodies out there, this opportunity is perfect for having that gourmet dinner without the stress!

From the auction website, “Enjoy a prepared, drop-off meal by St. John Catering for 6 people,

Chef’s choice Cold drop OR Grill Pack dinner delivery for 6 people.

Cold Drop: Precooked meal that can be delivered any time throughout the day that you can reheat

Grill Pack: Proteins are uncooked- seasoned or marinated to be cooked by your group, sides reheated as needed.

All deliveries include: 1 protein, 2 starch sides, 2 vegetable sides, green salad, dessert.

Located in Coral Bay, St. John Catering specializes in in-villa private chef services and gourmet deliveries in St. John and St. Thomas.”

There are also boating adventures, a $200 gift certificate from St. John Hardware to support local home projects, and top of the line skincare products. There is something for everyone, click here to see the variety of items available in the auction and to support this wonderful nonprofit.

For over 21 years, the Coral Bay Community Council has served both the people and the natural environment in the US Virgin Islands. With climate change becoming a growing concern, resilience, education, and preparedness are more important than ever. With the funds raised from this auction, CBCC aims to continue “preparing our youth for future environmental endeavors, working on our coastal resilience infrastructure and planning, and creating sustainable neighborhood maintenance practices.”

By supporting their online auction, we can all work together to Keep the Bay Blue!

Be sure to follow the CBCC’s Facebook page to stay updated on the Keep the Bay Blue auction and to follow the featured spotlights posted daily

Featured Photo Courtesy of CBCC’s website