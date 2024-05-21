Boat Charters, Tours, and Watersports Catalog

Good Day! Booking a vacation can be a lot of work, between figuring on flights, accommodations, rental vehicles, good places to eat, and activities.

We wanted to make things a bit easier on travelers to St. John by creating a resource where you can simply scroll to find boat charters, watersport rentals, and tours on island – don’t forget we also have newsofstjohnvillarentals.com, a resource to help connect travelers directly with villa owners and managers and avoid paying extra fees on the third party sites.

The charters include both full & half day options, as well as a section for tours to the BVIs. Each one has a photo that you can click on, which will link directly to the businesses page for pricing, availability, and booking.

You can use these links below to quickly navigate to the section that you’re interested in. Enjoy and happy travels!

Full & Half Day Charters

BVI Charters

Dinghy Rental

Tours