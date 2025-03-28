Sacred Ground: Exploring the History of St. John’s Cemeteries

Cemeteries symbolize a range of sentiments, including love, grief, reflection, and solace. In many ways, these plots of land filled with headstones are for the living. They’re a place to visit departed loved ones and maintain deep connections as they celebrate the lives of those who have moved on.

However, cemeteries also offer historical value, allowing those interested to look into the past. On St. John, there is no lack of history, and much of the past is reflected in the cemeteries that remain today.

Burial traditions have changed over the years, and cultural differences are also a consideration. Each cemetery, like each tombstone, has its own unique story. Here are some places to visit and pay respects or explore more deeply the island you love visiting or call home.

Take a Tour of St. John’s Cemeteries

Cinnamon Bay Plantation Cemetery : Four graves, one of which is unmarked, are located at this historical site. The site dates back to the 18th or 19th century and is believed to include the remains of individuals connected to the plantation.

: Four graves, one of which is unmarked, are located at this historical site. The site dates back to the 18th or 19th century and is believed to include the remains of individuals connected to the plantation. Cruz Bay Cemetery : Located just steps from the Cruz Bay ferry dock, this waterfront cemetery has served the St. John community since at least the late 1800s. It is the final resting place for hundreds of residents, including many with unmarked or weathered graves. Notable individuals buried here include local leaders, educators, and members of longstanding St. John families. The cemetery reflects the island’s diverse heritage and remains an active burial ground today.

Leinster Bay Cemetery: Located near the ruins of the Leinster Bay Estate on the island's north shore, this small cemetery is the final resting place of James E. Murphy, a former owner of the estate, and possibly other individuals connected to the property. It reflects a time when home-based burials were more common and offers insight into the connection between landowners and the land they lived on. The site is accessible via the Johnny Horn Trail and is part of the Virgin Islands National Park.

The Emmaus Moravian Church Cemetery: This graveyard is the resting place of multiple family generations. Established alongside the church in the 1700s, the cemetery reflects the island's Moravian heritage and its historical role in serving both European settlers and formerly enslaved Africans.

Local Burial Traditions of St. John

Burial customs on St. John have long been shaped by a blend of local traditions, family practices, and Christian beliefs. Those buried on the island include enslaved people, European and African residents, and Euro- and Afro-Moravian church members. Moravian Churches have historically maintained several burial sites across the island.

While home-based burials and plots were once common, that tradition has since become much less frequent, as there are legal procedures to follow. These burial sites often represented the relationship between the deceased and the land they either worked or owned.

Many graves on St. John are above ground—an approach shaped by practical and cultural factors. Rocky terrain, high water tables, and longstanding Caribbean traditions all contribute to this style of burial, which is seen throughout the region.

These graves hold deep cultural and historical significance. Historians continue to study them to better understand and preserve the island’s past. If you have a story connected to any of these sites, we invite you to share it in the comments below.