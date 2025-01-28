10 St. John Facts You Might Not Know

Good morning!

You probably know that St. John is often celebrated for its beaches and national park, but you might not know some of the following facts and stories. Here’s a fresh take with information that could influence your experience on St. John.

1. Nearly Two-Thirds of the Island Is a National Park

Thanks to Laurance Rockefeller, who donated Jackson Hole Preserve to the park system, most of St. John is protected as a part of the Virgin Islands National Park. This designation safeguards its beauty and makes the island a paradise for nature lovers.

2. You Can Visit Ancient Petroglyphs

Hikers can find Taino petroglyphs on the Reef Bay Trail. These ancient carvings are believed to align with the reflections of celestial bodies, showing that the island’s early inhabitants had an advanced understanding of astronomy.

3. There Are Rumors About Pirate Treasure

Blackbeard isn’t the only legend tied to St. John. There are also stories about Bluebeard and Captain Kidd using the island’s hidden bays to stash loot. It’s no wonder St. John inspires so much pirate lore.

4. St. John’s Roads Were Once Just Trails

Before modern development, the roads on St. John were little more than trails carved out for donkeys and foot traffic. Many of today’s paved roads still follow these original paths, giving island drives a distinctive hilly character.

5. Coral Bay Was Once the Island’s Main Settlement

While Cruz Bay is now the heart of St. John, Coral Bay was the island’s original hub of activity. In the 1700s, it was a key port for shipping goods like sugar and molasses. Today, Coral Bay gives visitors a glimpse into the island’s quieter, more historical side.

6. St. John Has Been a Filming Location for Famous Movies

St. John has been the backdrop for several popular movies, including Trading Places (1983) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).



7. There’s a Secret Snorkeling Spot at Waterlemon Cay

While Trunk Bay is a world-famous destination for snorkelers, Waterlemon Cay offers a quieter snorkeling experience with vibrant coral reefs and opportunities to spot sea turtles and starfish.

8. Wild Boar Roam the Island

Wild boar roam the hills and forests of St. John. They are descendants of livestock brought to the island centuries ago and now contribute to its unique ecosystem. You can also find donkeys roaming the island – which many who frequent St. John are likely more used to seeing.

9. St. John Is Home to One of the Smallest U.S. Post Offices

The post office in Coral Bay is tiny and unassuming, but it serves as a critical connection point for the eastern side of the island.

10. You Can Find Real Shipwrecks in St. John’s Waters

The waters around St. John are home to shipwrecks dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. These wrecks are popular among divers looking for a blend of history and adventure.

St. John is an island full of surprises, with a little something for everyone to uncover.