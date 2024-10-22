Business Spotlight: Escape to Your Island Getaway with On the Sea Charters

Finding the best boat charter for your vacation can be overwhelming with so many options available. On the Sea Charters, owned and operated by Ryan Matthews, a resident of St. John for 10 years, delivers unforgettable adventures on the water and is set to make this season the best one yet. This premier charter company should be your go-to guide for exploring the U.S and British Virgin Islands.

Starting November 3rd, On the Sea Charters will be back in action, featuring the newest addition to their fleet: Gato Mundo, a 33-foot WorldCat built for the ultimate boating experience. This beautiful power catamaran has comfort and style, easily seating up to 12 people!

The unique, custom built seat on top, designed by Matthews himself, provides a bird’s eye view of the island as you cruise around. Equipped with a quality Bluetooth system and multiple coolers stocked with ice, Gato Mundo offers everything you need for an amazing day on the water, making it the perfect choice for those who wish to make the most out of their vacation.

Along with the newest vessel addition, On the Sea Charters is rolling out a brand-new trip option, “White Bay All Day.” This 10am – 5pm excursion takes you to the idyllic, white sandy beach of White Bay on the island of Jost Van Dyke, BVI. Offering a relaxed start time compared to most charters and a direct route to White Bay, this leisurely trip allows guests to sleep in, keep all their belongings on board throughout the day, and avoid the hassle of arranging a taxi. Spend your day relaxing in the bright blue water, bar hopping and drinking painkillers at the world famous Soggy Dollar Bar or unwind with a massage on the floating Ocean Spa BVI.

White Bay All Day Pricing (Gas Included):

Gato Mundo: $1300 + customs (can take up to 12 people)

Cheshire: $1200 + customs (can take up to 12 people)

9 Lives: $1100 + customs (can take up to 6 people)

Additional Day Trip Options with On the Sea Charters:

US Virgin Islands OR British Virgin Islands Full Day: Enjoy a full day of island hopping with our experienced and knowledgeable captains. Choose between the beautiful USVIs (6 hour trip) or the stunning BVIs (8 hour trip). Both trips are entirely customizable. Whether you want to explore vibrant reefs, navigate through impressive natural rock formations, bar hop, or simply unwind on one of the many famous beaches, the USVI and BVIs have a ton to offer to new and returning visitors.

Last Day Blues Cruise: Instead of spending your last day of vacation in ferries and taxis, spend it enjoying one last boat day! Soak up the sun and hop in for a snorkel before stopping for lunch at Pizza Pi or Dinghy’s at Water Island. Afterwards, you will be dropped off at the Crown Bay Marina on St. Thomas, just a few minutes drive from the airport. On the Sea provides a key to the Marina showers, towels and toiletries so you can arrive at the airport fresh and clean. There’s no better way to end your trip!

Sunset Cruise: Experience a stunning St. John sunset on this 1.5 hour boat ride

Golden Hours: Departing at 3:45 and ends when the sun goes down, a shorter trip with still time to relax and cruise around St. John and St. Thomas, exploring colorful reefs and pristine beaches.

Click here for pricing and further information.

Whether you’re seeking an adventurous day of island hopping or looking for a laid-back afternoon of relaxation, On the Sea Charters has a trip for everyone. With the introduction of the new vessel Gato Mundo and the “White Bay All Day” excursion, booking a trip with On the Sea Charters is a must do for your vacation this winter season!