A Helpful Guide to Visiting St. John this Holiday Season

The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it, we bid farewell to hurricane season. As the temperatures cool down, St. John is gearing up for its bustling high season, which kicks off in just a couple of months.

A good friend of mine, who’s the maid of honor in a wedding, is organizing a destination bachelorette party here on St. John. She had tons of questions about accommodations, rental cars, and restaurant reservations, so I figured I’d put together a little guide. Whether you’re planning a celebration of your own or just visiting to escape the cold, here are some tips and tricks to help plan your holiday vacation on St. John!

Restaurant Bookings

Many of the island’s most beloved restaurants close during the off-season (August to October), but don’t worry—they start opening back up around the first week of October, with most fully open by November. For the full list of restaurant closings, you can check it out here.

From fine dining to casual bites, St. John has options for even the pickiest eater. I recommend doing a little research beforehand by reading reviews on Google and Tripadvsior. There are many dining options of American, French, and Italian cuisine coupled with a Caribbean twist. Be sure to go off the beaten path a little to discover authentic Caribbean establishments such as Heading East, Amore Arowako Vegan Club, and P&P’s by the Sea. Remember to have an open mind and try different flavors you may not be accustomed to at home!

If you’re planning to visit soon, here are some restaurants that stay open during the off-season:

420 to Center

Amore Arowako Vegan Club

Beach Bar

High Tide

Caneel Bay Beach Club

Cruz Bay Landing

Heading East

Longboard

Lovango Rum Bar

Midway Cafe

Maho Crossroads

Parrot Clubb

Refinery

Sharky’s

St. John Scoops

Sun Dog Cafe

Surf Club Cantina

Tap Room

Tap & Still

Upstairs Bar

Windmill Bar

And once the season is in full swing, be sure to make reservations a few weeks in advance. Here’s a list of spots that take reservations:

Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse

Lovango Resort & Beach Club Waterfront Dining

Morgan’s Mango

The Terrace Restaurant

La Tapa

ZoZo’s at the Sugar Mill

Cafe Roma

Banana Deck

Extra Virgin Bistro

18.64 the Restaurant

For more casual bites, here are some laid-back breakfast, lunch, and dinner options—great for fueling up before an adventure, catching live music, or watching the big game:

High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill

Cruz Bay Landing

North Shore Deli

Sam and Jack’s

Greek Food Truck

St. John Provisions

Greengos Caribbean Cantina

Sundog Cafe

Tap & Still

Tap Room

Surf Club Cantina

Shambles

Windmill Bar

Accommodations

When booking accommodations, it’s all about what kind of trip you’re looking for. If you’re with a group (like my friend’s bridal party), I highly recommend staying within walking distance of Cruz Bay. This area is where you’ll find most restaurants, bars, and taxis. If you’re skipping the rental car, staying near Cruz Bay is super convenient because it’s close to both the ferry and taxi services.

If you’re considering staying a bit further out—say, about a 6-7 minute drive up Centerline Road—you’ll be in the area known as Country (near the Windmill Bar). Keep in mind, calling a taxi from here can be tricky, because most drivers are busy taking people to beaches along North Shore Road, and cell service can be spotty. Also, watch out for places that advertise being “just a 10-minute walk into town”—the roads are steep and not pedestrian-friendly. My parents learned this the hard way when they once stayed up the hill and had to trek back down after realizing they left a bag of groceries behind. Now they always stay at Wharfside Hotel when they visit!

On the quieter side of the island, Coral Bay offers a more laid-back vibe with fewer dining options. That said, Johnny Lime BBQ and Skinny Legs are local favorites, and they often have fun events, like bingo and open mic night, which you can check out on their social media. If you stay in Coral Bay, I’d recommend renting a car, as taxis are limited and the one bus that runs in the area seems to be on its own mysterious schedule.

One major perk of staying on this side of the island? You’re close to North Shore Road and some of the most famous beaches like Trunk Bay, Honeymoon Beach, and Maho Bay. Plus, the snorkeling at Salt Pond Bay and hiking at Ram Head are top-notch.

Lastly, for booking accommodations, there’s a great resource for News of St. John readers. We connect travelers directly with property owners and managers. You can browse properties and availability at Newsofstjohnvillarentals.com and book without any extra fees. Bonus: some properties even offer discounts when you book directly at certain times of the year.

Rental Car Companies

As mentioned earlier, your decision on a rental car depends largely on where you choose to stay. Below is a fantastic list provided by former NSJ writer, the lovely Hillary Bonner, to help with your choice.

Keep in mind that during the high season (December to April), these companies tend to book up fast. It’s best to reserve your vehicle at least 3-4 months in advance. Also, during the holiday season, parking can be a challenge. If you do rent a car, it’s a good idea to start your day early to secure a spot at the beach. On busy days in February and March, parking at North Shore beaches can fill up by noon.

Here’s a comprehensive list of car rental companies on St. John:

Aqua Blue Car Rental – 340-776-2782

Aquarius Car Rental – 340-514-5262

Bougainvillea Leasing Ltd. – 800-253-7107

C & C Car Rental – 340-693-8164

Conrad Sutton Jeep and Car Rental – 340-776-6479

Cool Breeze Jeep and Car Rental – 340-776-6582

Courtesy Car & Jeep Rental – 340-776-6650

Delbert Hill Car and Jeep Rental – 340-693-8819

Denzil Clyne Car Rental – 340-776-6715

Destiny Car Rental – 340-777-5337

Hospitality Rent A Car – 340-693-9160

Island Hopping Rentals – 340-228-2229

Just Sun Jeeps – 340-227-2235

L&L Jeep Rental – 340-776-1120

Lionel Jeep Rental – 340-693-8764

Mr. Piper’s Jeeps – 340-693-7580

O’Connor Car Rental – 340-776-6343

Penn’s Jeep Rentals – 340-776-6530

St. John Car Rental – 340-776-6103

Slim Man’s Jeep Rental – 508-932-2737

Spencer’s Jeep Rentals – 340-693-8784

Sunshine’s Jeep Rental – 340-690-1786

Now What?

Picture this: you’ve arrived on St. John. You’ve made your restaurant reservations, picked up your rental car, and checked into your accommodations. Now what?

No trip to St. John is complete without a boat charter. Whether it’s a half-day adventure to Lime Out, the floating taco bar, or a day trip to the Baths in the British Virgin Islands, you’re in for a treat. You can find a full list of boat charters advertised on News of St. John here.

If your group is small (2-3 people), a public charter might be the most budget-friendly option and a great way to meet other visitors. But if you have 6 or more in your group, I highly recommend a private charter.

For on land adventures, with so much to see and do, planning an itinerary can be overwhelming. A helpful resource is the St. John Off the Beaten Track app, based on the popular guidebook of the same name. The app is lighter than the book and features detailed maps, hikes, beaches, and snorkeling spots. It also includes directions to each location and highlights some hidden gems along the way.

Beaches with Amenities

For beaches with food trucks, bars, snorkel gear rentals, beach chair rentals, and bathrooms, here are a few options:

Trunk Bay

Honeymoon Bay

Cinnamon Bay

Maho Bay

Here are my personal favorites—beaches, snorkeling and hikes I always recommend:

Trunk Bay – Consistently ranked as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Jumbie Beach – A hidden gem that feels much more secluded.

Hawksnest Beach – My go-to spot for a quick dip before work. It’s just 10 minutes outside of Cruz Bay and close to the parking lot, which is great if you’re hauling a lot of gear.

For snorkeling, you can’t go wrong with these spots:

South Haulover Beach (past Coral Bay)

Solomon → Honeymoon (near Cruz Bay)

Leinster Bay → Waterlemon Cay (near Annaberg)

Some of the best hiking on the island can be found on these trails:

Ram Head – Rich in cultural history, it’s a favorite for sunrise, sunset, or full moon hikes.

Johnny Horn – the desert climate and stunning views make it a standout hike.

Reef Bay – Famous for its petroglyphs dating back to 1200 A.D. and the ruins of the Reef Bay Sugar Mill Plantation. You can loop this trail with the L’Espérance Trail , which also has some ruins near the end by Centerline Road.

Lind Point – This trail starts behind the NPS Visitor Center in Cruz Bay and leads to Solomon and Honeymoon Beach. The snorkeling along this route is fantastic, and Honeymoon offers plenty of amenities and taxis back to Cruz Bay.

For even more detailed guidance, be sure to check out the St. John Trip Planning Timeline, put together by Hillary Bonner.

And remember: Use reef-safe sunscreen, avoid feeding the donkeys, greet locals with a friendly “good morning,” “good afternoon,” or “good night,” respect the island’s rich culture, leave nothing but footprints behind, and most importantly— have a great time!

