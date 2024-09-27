Business Spotlight: Love City Excursions

The water looks like turquoise glass and the breezes are immaculate – the conditions are perfect for you to book your next trip with Love City Excursions.

The charter company that you know and love is extending their offseason discount. Book a BVI trip now through November 1st and get $150 off your final cost. No promo code necessary, just book online at lovecityexcursions.com to start creating memories today.

The calm seas and minimal traffic will have you cutting through the water gracefully as you and your crew head over to island hop and explore everything that the British Virgin Islands have to offer. Create a detailed itinerary or just go with the flow and let your experienced captain take the planning reins. No matter what, you are going to have a perfect day on the water.

Picture yourself jumping off of Love City Excursions’ pride and joy, CatZilla, and peacefully exploring the underwater world as you snorkel. Let the experienced captains show you all of the less-explored nooks and crannies of the waters surrounding the Virgin Islands.

Additional great news from Love City Excursions – Silver Coral, their luxury Aquila 36, will be coming back in the water mid-October. This gorgeous boat, built by Marine Max, will give you a yacht-like experience for your group of 12 or less. Stay tuned for updates on the exact date of Silver Coral’s return.

Planning to visit during high season? Book now by clicking here! Holidays fill up fast and you do not want to be left on the dock. There is still some availability during the week of December 21st-26th and the best Christmas presents come in the form of boat trips. The sooner you secure your charter, the more time you can spend daydreaming leading up to your visit.

Book with Love City Excursions online at https://www.lovecityexcursions.com/ or by phone at 340-998-7604. Phone calls and voicemails are always an option, but adding a text to confirm receipt is recommended due to island cell service.