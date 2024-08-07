2024 St. John Seasonal Closures

The offseason is upon us! To plan your outings effectively, check out this frequently updated list of seasonal bar and restaurant closures on St. John.
As with everything on island, allow me to give the disclaimer that, even though these dates came directly from the businesses, everything is always subject to change. I will modify as often as possible.
1864 The Restaurant: Closing August 29th
420 to Center: Open during offseason
Banana Deck: Closed August 22nd until November TBD
Beach Bar: Open during offseason
Café Roma: Closed August 11st until September 1st
Caneel Bay Beach Club: Open during offseason
Colombo’s: Closed September 7th-21st
Cruz Bay Landing: Open during offseason
Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Closed August 31st until October 6th
Dazey Drive In: Closed now until TBD
Drink: Closed now until October TBD
Extra Virgin Bistro: Closed August 12th until TBD
Heading East: Open during offseason
High Tide Bar and Grill: Closed September 23rd until October 1st
Irie Pops: Closed September 1st until October 6th
Johnny Lime: Closed now until October 14th
La Tapa: Closing September 9th until TBD
Lime Inn: Closed now until October 14th
Lime Out: Closing August 24th until October TBD
Longboard: Open during offseason
Lovango Resort + Beach Club: Closed now until December
Lovango Rum Bar: Closed September 7th-21st
Maho Crossroads: Open during offseason
Mid Way Cafe: Open during offseason
Miss Lucy’s: Closed August 10th until Nov/Dec TBD
Morgan’s Mango: Closed September 5th until October 7th
Ocean362: Closing September 1st until October TBD
Parrot Club: Open during offseason
Ronnie’s Pizza ‘an ‘mo: Closed now until October TBD
Rhumb Lines: Open during offseason
Rum Hut: Closing August 10th until October TBD
Shambles: Closed September 8th-21st
Sharky’s By The Water: Open during offseason
Skinny Legs: Closed August 10th until Halloween
St. John Provisions: Closed August 28th until October TBD
St. John Scoops: Open during offseason
STJ Hideaway: Closed August 26th until October 1st
Sun Dog Café: Open during offseason
Surf Club Cantina: Open during offseason
Sweet Shack: TBD
Tamarind Court Bar & Restaurant: Closing September 3rd. Reopening October 1st. (hotel will remain open through offseason)
Tap & Still St. John: Open during offseason
The Tap Room, St. John Brewers: Open during offseason
The Terrace: Closed now until TBD
Upstairs Bar & Grill: Open during offseason
Windmill Bar: Open during offseason
ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay: Closed now until December TBD
If you have further information on the offseason hours for your business, please don’t forget to contact us at [email protected].
Thanks for an amazing season!!
1 thought on “2024 St. John Seasonal Closures”
Talked to the new owners a few days ago and Surf Club Cantina will be open during offseason.