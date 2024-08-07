2024 St. John Seasonal Closures

The offseason is upon us! To plan your outings effectively, check out this frequently updated list of seasonal bar and restaurant closures on St. John.

As with everything on island, allow me to give the disclaimer that, even though these dates came directly from the businesses, everything is always subject to change. I will modify as often as possible.

1864 The Restaurant: Closing August 29th

420 to Center: Open during offseason

Banana Deck: Closed August 22nd until November TBD

Beach Bar: Open during offseason

Café Roma: Closed August 11st until September 1st

Caneel Bay Beach Club: Open during offseason

Colombo’s: Closed September 7th-21st

Cruz Bay Landing: Open during offseason

Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Closed August 31st until October 6th

Dazey Drive In: Closed now until TBD

Drink: Closed now until October TBD

Extra Virgin Bistro: Closed August 12th until TBD

Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina St. John:

Heading East: Open during offseason

High Tide Bar and Grill: Closed September 23rd until October 1st

Irie Pops: Closed September 1st until October 6th



Johnny Lime: Closed now until October 14th

La Tapa: Closing September 9th until TBD

Lime Inn: Closed now until October 14th

Lime Out: Closing August 24th until October TBD

Longboard: Open during offseason

Lovango Resort + Beach Club: Closed now until December

Lovango Rum Bar: Closed September 7th-21st

Maho Crossroads: Open during offseason

Mid Way Cafe: Open during offseason

Miss Lucy’s: Closed August 10th until Nov/Dec TBD

Morgan’s Mango: Closed September 5th until October 7th



Ocean362: Closing September 1st until October TBD

Parrot Club: Open during offseason

Ronnie’s Pizza ‘an ‘mo: Closed now until October TBD

Rhumb Lines: Open during offseason

Rum Hut: Closing August 10th until October TBD

Shambles: Closed September 8th-21st

Sharky’s By The Water: Open during offseason

Skinny Legs: Closed August 10th until Halloween

St. John Provisions: Closed August 28th until October TBD

St. John Scoops: Open during offseason

STJ Hideaway: Closed August 26th until October 1st

Sun Dog Café: Open during offseason

Surf Club Cantina: Open during offseason

Sweet Shack: TBD

Tamarind Court Bar & Restaurant: Closing September 3rd. Reopening October 1st. (hotel will remain open through offseason)

Tap & Still St. John: Open during offseason

The Tap Room, St. John Brewers: Open during offseason

The Terrace: Closed now until TBD

Upstairs Bar & Grill: Open during offseason

Windmill Bar: Open during offseason

ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay: Closed now until December TBD

If you have further information on the offseason hours for your business, please don’t forget to contact us at [email protected].

Thanks for an amazing season!!









