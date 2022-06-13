Travel Guide- St. John Boat Charters

Good Morning, Good Morning. Today, I want to address something that has really been grinding my gears for the past few months. So, there are all of these different boat broker companies, “concierge” companies and Facebook groups and charter booking operations out there that are offering a service to the consumer (that’s you!) in an attempt to help you find the perfect boat for your day on the water while visiting. Which is GREAT. It makes your life easier when all of the options are in one place, right?

However, I have noticed that many of these websites and group pages offer almost exclusively St. Thomas BASED vessels. Even on the St. John pages on their websites! Yes, they do pick up on St. John and do trips and excursions around Love City. But, I thought maybe visitors to St. John might be interested in knowing that you are booking a boat and crew that are actually based here on island. And, in order to do that, you need accurate information, right? Misinformation is my biggest pet peeve and many other charter boat owners have expressed their frustrations about all of this to me. So, in light of all of this, I created a list of St. John based boats for you to peruse the next time you are planning a trip and looking to get out on the water for a day of fun!

Below is a listing of boat charters by type…All of which are based on St. John. Many of which are owner operated right here in Love City. For your convenience, they are listed by category. Additionally, all boats offering shared trips (per person pricing) in addition to private ones will be notated with an *.

Power Boats

Sail Boats

Dulce Vita Sails– 340-473-6089

Cimarron Yacht Charters*- 207-415-6405

Sailing Asante*- 404-408-9077

Sail Helios- 340-244-3290

Sailing Tipitina- 340-201-4657

Cloud 9- 340-998-1940

Singing Dog Sailing- 717-602-3498

Kekoa*- 340-244-7245

Cruz Bay Watersports*- 844-359-5457

Calypso- 340-777-7425

Wayward Sailor- 240-535-6003

Virgin Magic Charters (Mahiya)- 340-626-4120

Morningstar Charter- 340-626-8743

Big Blue Excursions- 340-201-3045

Dive Trips

Low Key- 340-693-8999

Busy Bee- 340-201-4858

Morning Star Charter- 340-626-8743

Bareboat Rentals

Wharfside Watersports (Zodiacs & Dinghies)- 340-201-6881

Ocean Runner (Whalers)- 340-693-8809

St. John Dinghy Rentals- 340-227-1886

Dockside Dinghy Rentals- 340-227-3260

Cruz Bay Watersports- 844-359-5457

The above list was comprised in no particular order, with the exception of listing the News of St. John advertisers in each category first. If you run a St. John based charter boat and you do not see your name on this list, please send me an email and I will add you. Although I received some assistance with compiling this list (Thank you Rob with Sunshine Daydream!), I’m one person and I do make mistakes and I do apologize in advance to anyone I may have missed. If you see your name on the list, but there is an issue with your phone number or information presented, also please reach out!

For those of you looking to book a boat trip in the months to come, this list will be saved under the BOAT CHARTERS link at the top of the page.

Also, please note, we are nearing peak hurricane season in the USVI and many boats will cease operations between August and October. I’ll be publishing an additional list around the beginning of July of boats that will be working and in the water throughout the late summer and early fall months 🙂

Have a great Monday!