St. John’s Hidden Gems? Put These Uncrowded Beaches and Trails on Your List

A lot of tourists come to St. John because they want to enjoy its pristine beaches and hiking trails. You probably already know about spots like Trunk Bay and Cinnamon Bay. But the island has much more to offer people willing to go the extra mile—sometimes literally—to find lesser-known beaches and trails.

Where do you go to find a beach that isn’t crowded? Set some time aside for these destinations.

Oppenheimer Beach: A Quiet Oasis

Oppenheimer Beach (once part of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s estate) is perfect for relaxing away from crowds. You can access the beach by walking down a short path off of North Shore Road. Parking is limited, though, even for this fairly secluded spot. You might need to arrive early, but the beach’s serenity is worth skipping an hour of sleep.

Salt Pond Bay: A Snorkeler’s Paradise

Salt Pond Bay’s snorkeling makes it a favorite among locals. A moderate hike from the parking area leads you to this secluded bay, where the shallow waters teem with marine life. Snorkelers, keep your eyes open to spot colorful fish and rays. If you’re lucky, you might even see a sea turtle.

You don’t feel like getting wet today? No worries! You can always hike the Ram Head Trail to enjoy stunning views of the island.

Little Lameshur Bay: Way Off the Beaten Path

Little Lameshur Bay is only accessible by a rough, unpaved road. But the journey is part of the adventure! Once you arrive, you’ll find calm waters along a stretch of sand.

The nearby Lameshur Bay Trail offers a scenic hike through the Virgin Islands National Park, leading to even more secluded spots like Reef Bay and historic petroglyphs. Indigenous people carved these images into the rock thousands of years ago. You won’t find artifacts like that in many places.

Denis Bay: A Beach Hideaway

Denis Bay is one of St. John’s best-kept secrets, a hidden beach that can only be reached by foot or boat. The short but steep hike from the Peace Hill parking area leads to a deserted beach that’s perfect for swimming and sunbathing. The surrounding foliage provides plenty of shade, making it the ideal place to lay out your picnic blanket and have some snacks.

Haulover Bay: Dual-Side Snorkeling Adventure

Haulover Bay offers a unique experience with its dual bays—one on the north side and one on the south. The north side features rocky shores and excellent snorkeling with a vibrant underwater world. The south side, while less rocky, has great snorkeling options for beginners.

St. John’s Lesser-Known Hiking Trails

St. John is famous for its beaches, but the island also has a network of hiking trails. Put these three options on your list to really explore the island’s beauty:

Bordeaux Mountain Trail is a challenging hike that takes you to the highest point on St. John. The trail is steep and rugged, but the panoramic views are breathtaking.

Maria Hope Trail is a historic trail that winds through dense forest and old plantation ruins. The trail is lightly trafficked, making it a peaceful escape for those interested in nature and history.

Brown Bay Trail leads to the quiet Brown Bay. The hike is perfect for anyone who wants to combine a beach day with a bit of adventure. The trail is moderate in difficulty and offers beautiful views of the East End of the island.

St. John’s hidden gems introduce you to the island’s quieter side. Do you want to relax on a secluded beach? Does exploring the island without a crowd around you sound like the perfect day? Then these spots are right for you!