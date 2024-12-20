Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Heart of St. John’s Festivities: Lovango Rum Bar

St. John has long been a favorite destination for ringing in the New Year, and for good reason. With its vibrant community, stunning island views, and lively celebrations, there’s no better place to say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new. This year, Lovango Rum Bar is proud to host what promises to be the island’s most exciting New Year’s Eve celebration.

Located in the heart of St. John, Lovango Rum Bar is known for its incredible atmosphere, signature cocktails, and unforgettable entertainment. Whether you’re a local or visiting the island to experience its famous New Year’s charm, this is the party you don’t want to miss.

A Night Full of Music and Celebration

The evening kicks off with live music by the acclaimed Housewives of St. John, performing from 9:00 PM to 12:30 AM. Known for their high-energy sets and engaging performances, they’re sure to keep the crowd dancing and spirits high as we countdown to midnight.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. After midnight, our DJ will take the party to the next level, spinning tracks until 2:00 AM. With a mix of island vibes and dancefloor favorites, you can celebrate the start of 2025 in true St. John style.

Exclusive Table Reservations

For those looking to elevate their New Year’s experience, Lovango Rum Bar is offering exclusive table reservations. Choose from three time slots—5:00 PM, 7:00 PM, or 9:00 PM—each offering a 90-minute dining experience. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails, shareable bites, and the perfect setting to kick off your night.

Whether you’re starting the evening early or reserving your spot to get close to the action, a table reservation ensures you’ll have a premium experience. With limited seating available, we encourage you to book early.

Free Entry After 10:00 PM

Starting at 10:00 PM, entry to Lovango Rum Bar is free to the public, making it the perfect spot to enjoy live music and dance the night away without any cover charge. Bring your friends, grab your favorite drink, and join the community in celebrating the arrival of 2025.

Reserve your table now or plan to join us after 10:00 PM for an unforgettable night. Let’s make this New Year’s Eve one to remember!

Location: Lovango Rum Bar, St. John

Live Music & DJ: The Housewives of St. John (9:00 PM – 12:30 AM), DJ until 2:00 AM

Table Reservations: 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM

Free Entry After 10:00 PM

Celebrate in style. Celebrate at Lovango Rum Bar.

Reserve your table here >>NYE at Lovango! Tickets, Tue, Dec 31, 2024 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite

