St. John Bucket List: Can You Check Them All Off?

St. John is often called the gem of the Caribbean, and for good reason. It’s a beautiful area packed with unforgettable experiences that will leave you longing for more. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler to the island there’s always something new to add to your bucket list. How many of these must-do experiences can you check off?

1. Snorkel the Underwater Trail at Trunk Bay

Dive into crystal-clear waters and explore the unique underwater snorkel trail at Trunk Bay. While you’re there, take time to read the plaques along the way that provide fun facts about the marine life and coral formations all around you.

2. Hike to the Ram Head Overlook

If you’re looking for breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea you’ll want to tackle the Ram Head Trail. This hike will give you opportunities for stunning vistas, fascinating plant life, and a rewarding sense of accomplishment when you make it to the top.

3. Watch the Sunrise at Salt Pond Bay

Set your alarm early to catch a magical sunrise at Salt Pond Bay. With a peaceful atmosphere and a soft glow from the morning light it’s a serene way to start your day.

4. Enjoy a Painkiller at a Beach Bar

No trip to St. John is complete without sipping on a signature Painkiller cocktail. You can try one at local hotspots like Maho Crossroads or The Beach Bar.

5. Visit the Annaberg Plantation Ruins

Take a step back in time and explore the ruins of this 18th-century sugar plantation. The site will teach you about the island’s history, complete with breathtaking views of the water.

6. Spot Sea Turtles at Maho Bay

Looking for sea turtles grazing on the seagrass? Grab your snorkel gear and head to Maho Bay. It’s a magical encounter you’ll never forget.

7. Sail into the Sunset

Sunsets in St. John can be just as amazing as sunrises. Book a sunset sail and soak in the dazzling colors of the evening sky as you glide across the Caribbean waters. Most tours include drinks, snacks, and plenty of great photo opportunities.

8. Explore the Coral Reefs of Waterlemon Cay

Grab your snorkel and swim out to Waterlemon Cay, one of the most vibrant snorkeling spots on the island. It’s a wonderful place to explore colorful coral reefs, view schools of tropical fish, and, if you’re lucky, check out a curious stingray or two.

9. Climb to the Top of Bordeaux Mountain

As the highest point on St. John, Bordeaux Mountain offers breathtaking panoramic views of the island and beyond. The hike is a challenging one, so be prepared, but it’s worth the effort for the incredible scenery, including glimpses of the British Virgin Islands and the Caribbean Sea.

10. Stay for Carnival

If you’re lucky enough to visit during June or July you’ll be just in time to experience the vibrant energy of St. John’s Carnival. With parades, music, and fireworks, it’s the ultimate celebration of island culture.

Whether you’re stopping by St. John for a weekend or planning to stay for a lifetime, there’s always something new to experience. Which of these adventures have you done? Share your favorites from the list, and add your own bucket list items, in the comments below!