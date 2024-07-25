Large Fire Engulfs Home on St. John

Good Morning. We have some sad news to report. A fire broke out last night at the home of philanthropist and financier Donald Sussman in Great Cruz Bay, causing significant damage to the property. The cause of the fire remains unknown at the time this article was written.

Photos and videos of the fire have been circulating on social media, sparking confusion about the exact location of the house. Although some individuals have commented that they believe it to be near Gallows Point in Cruz Bay, we can confirm that Sussman’s home is situated in Chocolate Hole, overlooking Great Cruz Bay.

Sussman, the founder and chief investment officer of Paloma Partners, has had a home on St. John for decades. He’s been a long-time advocate for the Virgin Islands, combining his love for sailing and the natural beauty of the region with his philanthropic endeavors.

Donald Sussman is known for his significant philanthropic efforts and contributions to the Virgin Islands. He has been a prominent figure in the community, notably donating Mingo Cay, a 50-acre cay off the northwest coast of St. John, to the Trust for Virgin Islands Lands in 2021​ (News of St. John)​​​. Later that year, Sussman also donated $6 million to the University of the Virgin Islands to establish a new medical school at the University​ (UVI.EDU)​.

The story is still developing, so we urge everyone to refrain from speculation until details of the investigation are released.