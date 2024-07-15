Young Artists Shine in Celebration Parade

The 70th St. John Celebration Parade was a beautiful sight and the St. John School of the Arts troupe worked hard this summer to put on a show.
“This year marks the 4th year of participation for St. John School of the Arts in the STJ Celebration parade, a vital component of our community arts initiatives centered around cultural preservation,” Executive Director Jeuné Provost said. “What sets St. John School of the Arts apart is that the students involved actively contribute to the creation of their parade attire.”
The students were responsible for designing their armbands, headbands, and play a hands-on role throughout the creative process. The Sewing and Fashion Design class, catering to students aged 9 to 18, spearheaded the custom design and production efforts.
This year’s troupe had 36 members, ranging in age from two to 50 years old and was coordinated by St. John School of the Arts Executive Director Jeuné Provost and assisted by office manager Moremi Aderohunmu. They are so grateful to all the parents that hydrated, misted, and kept them energized the entire route.
St. John School of the Arts is excited to introduce new and inspiring programming for the 2024-2025 artistic year. The focus will be on cultural preservation, fine arts, and initiatives that unite our community. SJSA will continue to welcome world-renowned artists with their Sis Frank Concert series, where they will share their talents through community outreach and live performances. Save the date now for the annual Broadway Comes to St. John event on January 24-25, 2025.