Young Artists Shine in Celebration Parade

“This year marks the 4th year of participation for St. John School of the Arts in the STJ Celebration parade, a vital component of our community arts initiatives centered around cultural preservation,” Executive Director Jeuné Provost said. “What sets St. John School of the Arts apart is that the students involved actively contribute to the creation of their parade attire.”

The students were responsible for designing their armbands, headbands, and play a hands-on role throughout the creative process. The Sewing and Fashion Design class, catering to students aged 9 to 18, spearheaded the custom design and production efforts.