Former Olympian Heads to Paris

16 years after competing in Beijing, St. John resident and business owner, Kate Hooven Nesbitt, is headed back to the Olympics as a spectator – and she’s taking her daughters along for the ride!

You may recognize Kate as the owner of Salty Daze USVI charters and Dazey Drive In, but did you know she competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a member of the artistic swimming team?

“My Olympic dream started by watching the 1996 Atlanta Games. I was at my grandparents house for the summer and I was either glued to the TV watching the Olympics or outside trying to do what I saw on TV,” Hooven Nesbitt said. “The US Synchronized swimming team won Gold that year, with perfect 10s and sparkly stars and stripes bathing suits. I was hooked. I got in the pool the next day and “tried” to do what the US team did. As I flailed around in the pool, my grandparents judged my first attempted skills and gave me 1.5s and 2.0s. They were tough judges but encouraged me to pursue it. The rest was history.”

Artistic swimming, also known as synchronized swimming, combines extreme athleticism with graceful elegance. Athletes must be at the height of their endurance training to execute their team routines with precision.

Hooven Nesbitt began her training as an “older” athlete at age 11, but quickly caught on to the sport. She made the USA Junior National team at 15, won a gold at World Championships in 2006, bronze in 2007, gold at the Pan American games in 2007, and competed in the 2008 Olympics as the team captain. In what can only be described as a full circle moment, she had the opportunity to be coached in 2008 by Tammy McGregor, one of the athletes that had inspired her back in ‘96.

“I remember putting the Olympic rings on my cork board above my bed when I was little. I stared at that thing everyday. All I wanted was a USA jacket and a swim cap with my name on it,” Hooven Nesbitt said. “My parents fully supported me in my pursuit (in SO many ways), encouraged me but never pushed me into doing it.”

When the 2024 USA Artistic Swimming team qualified for the summer Olympics for the first time since 2008, Kate knew she couldn’t miss the event. She also knew that she wanted to make it a family affair by including her elementary-aged daughters.

“I want my girls to see what hard work and dedication can turn into. I want them to know that whatever they want to do, if they work at it and give it everything they have, they can make their dreams come true,” Hooven Nesbitt said. “I will support them, as my parents did, but the work and determination needs to come from them. There are no participation trophies in our household.”

Kate’s experience with Artistic Swimming also showcased some of the hardest parts of being an athlete, which can also turn into some of the most motivational.

“Some of my best improvements and accomplishments came from moments of failure. I want my girls to know that everybody fails at some point in their life. What matters is what you do AFTER you fail,” Hooven Nesbitt said. “I remember getting in a horrible car accident and messing up my shoulder. That year, I was the alternate to the National Team, mostly swimming on the sidelines and barely seen by the coaches. I trained SO hard the following year and ended up on the top of the National Team, and subsequently secured my Olympic team spot.”

Kate is also looking forward to seeing her daughters experience the spectacle of this worldwide event.

“I am most excited about feeling that Olympic PULSE. It’s like a heartbeat, you can FEEL the energy. There is nothing that comes close to it,” Hooven Nesbitt said. “I hope it lights up something in my girls and inspires them to go on and pursue THEIR dreams.”

The Nesbitt girls won’t be traveling solo – Kate’s mom (and St. John resident), Katherine Hooven, will also be along for the ride. “I am excited to be there with my mom. She is the one who drove me to practice at 4am, school, practice and home at 8pm, not to mention working all the fundraisers, meets, competitions and my personal cheerleader. I could not have done it without my mom and the support of my family!”

To follow along Kate’s Paris Olympics adventure, visit Salty Daze USVI on Facebook and Instagram.





