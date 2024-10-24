Gallows Point Resort Applies for Floating Dock in Cruz Bay

Cruz Bay has seen a surge of development recently, with projects such as The Saint Resort, the Lind Point Complex, and now a new proposal for a dock exclusively for the guests and owners of Gallows Point Resort. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking input from the public, as well as from federal, state, and local agencies and officials, to help determine whether a permit should be issued for the dock. The deadline to submit public comment is Friday, October 25th.

The proposal is for the installation of a 96-foot, 4-foot wide floating dock in Galge Cove, for the guests and owners of Gallows Point Resort in Cruz Bay. The dock would “provide safe access for boats and water-based activities.” Also, it would be convenient for guests coming by boat (maybe from St. Thomas or after a sunset cruise?) to enjoy dinner at Gallow Point’s restaurant, Ocean 362. The water around the proposed dock is only 3.5 feet, making it suitable for dinghies, sailboats, paddleboards, and kayaks.

It’s worth mentioning that Cruz Bay is bustling with activity already. With registered moorings scattered in the Bay (two unregistered moorings will be removed for this project), charters picking up guests several times a day, and the Cruz Bay Ferry departing every hour, this area is a hub of boating activity.

Measures Taken to Avoid Negative Environmental Impact

The location of the dock, in Galge Cove, was selected because it is devoid of coral and native seagrass. The location is approximately across from the cemetery, Lovango Rum Bar, and DR!NK.

During construction, a turbidity curtain and silt fencing will be used to mitigate a negative impact on the area. According to the US Army Corps, turbidity curtains are installed to keep sediment and construction debris from spreading into the waters outside the construction zone. It will be inspected daily for repairs and to prevent turbidity damage that can impinge the local marine life, coral health, and water quality.

The proposal states the dock “would be held in place by 6 sand screws down the center on 20-ft centers. It would have open grated decking in an aluminum frame on pontoons.” The open grated decking will allow sunlight to pass through the dock, providing sunlight access to the seafloor underneath.

Effect on Endangered and Threatened Species

The proposed project may impact several endangered species, including green, loggerhead, hawksbill, and leatherback sea turtles, as well as the Nassau grouper, giant manta ray, and queen conch. Although the project is not expected to significantly affect essential habitats for fish and sea turtles, there remains a slight possibility of impact. To ensure a thorough evaluation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers states they “will request consultation with the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with separate letters pursuant to Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act.”

There is no doubt that Gallows Point would benefit from having a floating dock. It would provide their guests with an opportunity for more water-based activities and to have easier access coming and going by boat from the Resort. The dock would allow a direct meeting point for charters, better access to Ocean 362 for boaters, and it could help reduce the boat traffic next to the Cruz Bay Ferry. The question is: does the benefit outweigh the potential damage to endangered species’ critical habitats?

The decision whether to issue or deny this permit is based on public opinion. Anyone is allowed to request a public hearing if submitted in writing to the District Engineer by Friday, October 25th.

Comments regarding the proposed plan can be sent to Karen Urelius, Project Manager, Antilles Permits Section by October 25th at [email protected] or 787-370-8359.

Do you think the benefits of the proposed dock outweigh the possible negative impact? Let us know what you think below.