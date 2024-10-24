Housewives of St. John are Back! Kick Off Their Island Tour at Lovango Rum Bar on October 30th!

Good Morning! The Housewives of St. John are back, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them home! This talented group, with their signature island vibes and high-energy performances, is set to bring the party to the Virgin Islands once again. Their tour kicks off right here on St. John with a can’t-miss show at Lovango Rum Bar on October 30th. If you’ve seen them before, you know you’re in for a treat—and if not, now’s your chance to experience their magic firsthand!

The Housewives of St. John are known for their lively, eclectic performances, blending reggae, calypso, pop, and soulful melodies with an unmistakable island flavor. This dynamic group has become a staple of the Virgin Islands music scene, entertaining both locals and visitors with their high-energy shows that are packed with good vibes, dancing, and infectious rhythms​

Lovango says it promises to be a night of glam, drama, and just the right amount of mischief. With happy hour drinks flowing and no cover charge, Lovango invites everyone to dress up—or not—and bring their best vibes. The intimate setting will set the stage for an unforgettable Halloween celebration where the band’s island-inspired beats will keep the crowd on their feet.

Don’t miss this chance to experience The Housewives of St. John as they kick off their tour with a bang at Lovango Rum Bar. Join the island’s music lovers on October 30th for an unforgettable night of live music, dancing, and fun as we welcome The Housewives back to where it all started!

Get ready, Virgin Islands—the Housewives are back, and they’re bringing the party with them!

This is a paid article sponsored by Lovango Rum Bar.