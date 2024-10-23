Celebrate Halloween St. John Style

Halloween serves as the unofficial start to season on St. John and there are plenty of opportunities to flaunt your spooky side this year.

Friday, 10/25

Head on up to Colombo’s Smoothies on Friday, 10/25 for a free Halloween-themed movie night. The kid-friendly movie will start at 6pm. The scary movie for the adults will begin at 8pm. Bring yourself a chair or blanket and get cozy.

Love City Fresh (right next to Colombo’s) will have pumpkins for sale from 6-10pm. Decorate your pumpkins while you enjoy a movie or two.

Saturday, 10/26

Rhyme & Lime Bewitched and Haunted Edition will be taking place at Bajo El Sol Gallery from 7 to 9pm. Enjoy a spooky evening of poetry, art, & the jazz stylings of From Broheem with Love, hosted by Raven Phillips.

Wednesday, 10/30

The Housewives of Saint John are BACK and kicking off their season and a new tour at Lovango Rum Bar! It starts at 9pm. It’s free to attend and you can wear a costume but it’s not required.

St. John Brewers will be holding their annual Halloween Eve Party from 9pm until ??? Enjoy a costume party prizes and DJ LS1 spinning all the jams at The Tap Room.

Halloween Night – Thursday, 10/31

To start your day off, head on over to Mongoose Junction for their annual Trick-or-Treat from 3-5pm.

The 2024 St. John Spooktacular Trunk or Treat will be held in the Cruz Bay gravel lot from 4:30-7pm. Kids of all ages are welcome, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Parrot Club will be turning up the tunes at 8pm with DJ LS1 spinning all night long. Cash prizes for solo, group, sexy, and funny costume categories.

As is tradition, Skinny Legs will be reopening for season on Halloween night with their rowdy costume contest and music by Mother Goat.

To celebrate my personal favorite pizza holiday, Lovango Rum Bar will be serving $15 one-topping pizzas from 8-10pm on Halloween night.

Drink will also reopen for season on Halloween night and will be celebrating with a huge party with drink specials, music, and a costume contest – prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place!

Want to get your Halloween event added to the list? Email [email protected] and we will get it updated. Cheers!