Territory Reverts Back to “Stay at Home’ Phase this Monday

Effective Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6:00 am, the territory will revert to the Stay-at Home phase in an effort to reduce the recent spike we’ve seen in the number of positive COVID-19 cases on St. John and St. Thomas. The governor stated that we can expect to remain in this new phase for at least a month, and all non-essential businesses are ordered closed for at least two weeks.

Effective immediately, hotels, AirBnbs, and guest houses are hereby ordered to cease accepting new reservations, and on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, these establishments are barred from checking in any new guests except for business related travelers, and government and emergency workers. Local residents are restricted to essential travel only.

Restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only, and beaches are ordered to close on the weekends and holidays at 12:00 pm. No more than 10 individuals can be in any public place at the same time with the exception of the grocery stores. All schools are ordered closed.



Governor Bryan explained his decision, stating “When we re-opened, I mentioned that we would retreat back to a more cautious state of alert if conditions warrant it. Unfortunately, we have arrived at that state this week.” He added that we are wearing out our health care and safety infrastructure, and that we must bring the virus to a manageable state in the territory.

“We’ve attempted to balance public health, economic considerations, and personal freedom. But at this time, the public health concern trumps all of those.”

The Governor said our goal is to “stop all movement in the territory until we get our numbers back down. All movement except that which is absolutely necessary must stop.”

As always, will keep you posted as new information is released.