Effective Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6:00 am, the territory will revert to the Stay-at Home phase in an effort to reduce the recent spike we’ve seen in the number of positive COVID-19 cases on St. John and St. Thomas. The governor stated that we can expect to remain in this new phase for at least a month, and all non-essential businesses are ordered closed for at least two weeks.
Effective immediately, hotels, AirBnbs, and guest houses are hereby ordered to cease accepting new reservations, and on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, these establishments are barred from checking in any new guests except for business related travelers, and government and emergency workers. Local residents are restricted to essential travel only.
Restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only, and beaches are ordered to close on the weekends and holidays at 12:00 pm. No more than 10 individuals can be in any public place at the same time with the exception of the grocery stores. All schools are ordered closed.
Governor Bryan explained his decision, stating “When we re-opened, I mentioned that we would retreat back to a more cautious state of alert if conditions warrant it. Unfortunately, we have arrived at that state this week.” He added that we are wearing out our health care and safety infrastructure, and that we must bring the virus to a manageable state in the territory.
“We’ve attempted to balance public health, economic considerations, and personal freedom. But at this time, the public health concern trumps all of those.”
The Governor said our goal is to “stop all movement in the territory until we get our numbers back down. All movement except that which is absolutely necessary must stop.”
As always, will keep you posted as new information is released.
14 thoughts on “Territory Reverts Back to “Stay at Home’ Phase this Monday”
I know this is heartbreaking news but I think it’s the right choice. We’ve had to cancel three trips so far back to our beloved island of St. John. We live in a tourist destination also and once they opened up our numbers went through the roof because of everybody traveling to where we live. Stay safe everyone we will all get through this.
Same where I live Rodney. It sucks but will it continue to happen.
Stay safe! Sad for all but it is important in order to stop the spread
This will certainly prolong the problem.
Take care, stay safe and be well.
Just canceled our trip. Good luck with the economy!
“Spike on St. John”? I saw on a chart for The Territories, that the number of positive cases on St. John, 19, stayed the exact same August 9-10 and the number of negative results went up from 308 to 314 in the same time period. Is that a “spike”? And isn’t St. John still the lowest outbreak of the three islands?
As of today, there have been 22 positive cases on St. John, with two new cases since yesterday, and one test pending. Given our small population, our Governor included St. John when discussing his concerns about a spike. Clearly, the increase in cases on St. Thomas represent the the most significant portion of the spike.
We were just on STJ for 1 week and had an amazing time as always. I thought all visitors and businesses adhered excellently to safety measures. We always wore our masks around town and practiced social distancing. The restaurants clearly were doing everything possible to be safe. Unfortunately, there were many locals hanging out at night in crowds who were not adhering to these safety measures and that was disheartening to see. We were required to have a negative COVID test prior to arrival and happily adhered to this policy out of an abundance of caution and safety to others. Our flights were on Delta who also have an amazing safety protocol in place. I am not sure what more you could possibly do regarding visitor safety and prevention of bringing the virus into the territory. I think this will be a problem every time an attempt to re-open is made, especially if many local citizens do not adhere to what they are asking others to do. While I understand the limited access to medical care and the concern of quickly overwhelming those facilities, it is a shame that so many businesses trying to do things the right way will now once again be shut down. I know there is no easy answer but I am not sure how long an economy (which is vital to life as well) can sustain repeated closures. I wish everyone in the territory good health and safety and look forward to visiting again in the near future.
22 cases is not a spike!
The USVI has had 8 deaths from covid out of 100K over 5 months. Most had underlying medical conditions.
Most people who get this recover just fine.
We need to STOP being scared of being sick. We cannot live this way. The number of cases do not mean the number of sick people. Very few of those positive tests are actually sick, with symptoms.
The best thing people in USVI can do is to be outside in the fresh air and sunshine.
Keri…those 22 cases are since the pandemic started. They have 5 active cases. Assuming those folks are self-quarantining, then there is basically no virus activity on St. John., It’s the same number of active cases as two weeks prior.
There have been ZERO fatalities on St John.
But the Governor puts blanket restrictions across all three islands.
Correct, 22 cases since the pandemic started – thus my comment that there ‘have been’; not ‘there are currently’. As you correctly stated, the Governor has issued his policies for the entire territory and not island-specific since the pandemic started.
Well said Katie. Shutdowns don’t help anyone. St. John is being punished for
what’s happening on St. Thomas and St. Croix.