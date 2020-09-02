Fall Raffle Announcement: We Want your Input!

Good Morning All!

In mid-August, Governor Bryan announced a step back in the progress of the territory’s fight against COVID-19. In his press conference, he responded to the recent surge of cases on the St. Thomas and St. John district with an announcement that we would be reverting to the orange or “Stay at Home” phase beginning Monday, August 17. (Read the full report here.)

Now, three weeks later, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the territory continues to climb, but a bit more slowly since the closure of tourism. As of September 1, VITEMA reported 6 active cases on St. John, 103 on St. Thomas and 21 on St. Croix. The governor said the closure to tourism would remain in effect until at least September 18. The Stay at Home orders are in effect until at least the 8th.

Despite these trying times for the territory, we decided it might be time to do something to spread a little positivity and shed some light on some good work happening down here. We are getting another charity raffle started to launch this fall. And we want your input!

In the past, Jenn Manes (and YOUR generosity!) has done some AMAZING fundraising for St. John’s local charities using the News of St. John platform. In her seven years of ownership, she raised over half a million dollars to benefit health care, animals, children’s groups and educational programs (to name a few) via online raffles for deluxe accommodations on St. John! When the new owners took over at the beginning of June, they announced their dedication to continuing this tradition.

Our questions for you….

What organization or initiative on island would you like to see supported by the next round of fundraising? Environmental programs, hurricane recovery and resiliency, support for small businesses, educational programs, support for seniors and the underprivileged, mental health care and agricultural initiatives are all some examples of programs happening on island that we can get behind!

What would you like to see as prizes?

What/where is your dream stay on St. John? Tell us about your dream vacation and what it would include? What is your favorite excursion?

We are currently soliciting donations for the 2020 Fall raffle. If you are a villa or boat owner and would like to donate a stay or a trip, please email [email protected] to find out how to promote your business in support of a great cause!

Comment below and let us know your feedback! For more info on the raffles and charities supported in the past, check out the results of Jenn’s final raffle!