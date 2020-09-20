Last month, we brought you the Seasonal Restaurant Closure list, with the caveat that we expected it to change once the Governor’s Stay at Home order was lifted.
As anticipated, a majority of our restaurants have updated their hours this week, given that we are now in the more relaxed Safer at Home phase which allows our restaurants to resume dine-in service. As such, we are sharing the entire list again with all of the updates so that you can check the status of your favorites, or try something new!
We are also excited to share that many of our restaurants have been given permission by our Government to resume the use of regular dining ware instead of single-use disposables. This is fantastic news, not only for those dining in our restaurants, but also for the protection of our environment!
We will be updating this list as changes are made or additional information is received. In the meantime, please let us know if you have additional information or if we are missing any of your favorites!
RESTAURANT REPORT UPDATE
- 18/64 the Restaurant: Closed for Season. Reopening early October.
- 420 to Center/G-Spot: TBD
- Aqua Bistro: Closed for Season. Reopening mid-October.
- Banana Deck: Closed for Season. Reopening in November.
- Beach Bar: Open daily from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
- Bikinis on the Beach at Honeymoon: Open daily.
- Columbo’s Smoothie Shack: Closed for Season. Reopening in November.
- Café Roma: Closed for Season. Reopening in October.
- Cruz Bay Landing: Open daily for dine-in or take-out 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.
- Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Closed for Season. Reopening mid-October.
- De’ Coal Pot: TBD
- Driftwood David’s – Shambles: Open Wednesday through Sunday for dine-in and take-out from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
- Dr!nk St. John: Closed for Season. Reopening next season – date TBD.
- Ekaete Pink Corner: Open for call-in orders only (340) 228-3311.
- Extra Virgin Bistro: Closed for Season. Reopening mid-October.
- Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina St. John: Open daily for dine-in and take-out 11:00 am to 7:30 pm.
- Gwen’s Place: Open daily for dine-in and take-out.
- Hercules Pate Delight: TBD
- High Tide Bar and Grill: Open daily for dine-in or take-out 8:00 am to 9:00 pm.
- Irie Pops: Open Monday through Saturday for dine-in or take-out 10:00 am-3:00 pm.
- Joe’s Rum Hut: Open daily for dine-in or take-out from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
- Kati Ligo -Island Cork: Open with varied hours.
- La Tapa: Closed for season. Reopening mid-October.
- Lime Inn: Closed for season. Reopening early October.
- Lime Out: Closed for season. Reopening October 5, 2020.
- Little Olive Food Truck: Open Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.
- Longboard: Open daily for dine-in or take-out from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
- Love City Farm & Picnic: Grand opening on Thanksgiving.
- Lovango Rum Bar: Closed for Season. Tentatively reopening on Halloween.
- Maho Crossroads: Closed for Season. Tentatively reopening September 25, 2020.
- Margarita Phil’s: Closed for Season. Reopening October 1, 2020.
- Mid Way Hot Spot: Open daily for take-out 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.
- Miss Lucy’s: Open for dine-in or take-out Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
- Morgan’s Mango: Closed for season. Tentatively reopening mid/late September.
- North Shore Deli: Closed for Season. Reopening October 1, 2020.
- Ocean 362: Closed for season – Reopening October 15, 2020.
- Our Market Smoothies: Open daily from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.
- P and P’s by the Sea: Open with varied hours.
- Pickle’s in Paradise: This restaurant has been sold, but we hear some exciting things are happening there soon!
- Pizza Pi (located in Christmas Cove): Closed for Season. Reopening date TBD.
- Pizzabar in Paradise: Open with varied hours.
- Quiet Mon Pub: TBD
- Ronnie’s Pizza: Open Monday through Saturday for dine-in or take-out from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
- Rhumb Lines: Open Wednesday through Monday for dine-in and take out from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
- Salty Mongoose Pizza & Rum Bar: Open Tuesday through Sunday for dining-in and take-out from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
- Sam and Jack’s Deli: Open Monday through Saturday for take-out from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
- Shaibu’s Grab and Go: Reopening September 21, 2020.
- Skinny Legs: Closed for Season. Reopening October 1, 2020.
- St. John Provisions: Closed for Season. Reopening September 30, 2020.
- St. John Scoops: Closed for Season. Reopening early October.
- Tap & Still St. John: Open daily for dine-in and take-out from 11:00 am to 8:30 pm.
- The Danforth: This restaurant is closed and listed for sale!
- The Sun Dog Café: Closed for Season. Tentatively reopening October 1, 2020.
- The Tap Room: Open daily for dine-in and take-out from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
- The Terrace: Open Tuesday through Friday for dine-in and take-out from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Happy Hour from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) and Saturday 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm (extended Happy Hour from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm). Closed Sunday and Monday.
- Trunk Bay Snack Bar: Open daily 10:00 am to 4:00 pm for snacks, sodas, and full bar.
- Uncle Joe’s BBQ: Open daily for dine-in and take-out from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
- Woody’s Seafood Saloon: Open daily for dine-in and take-out from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.