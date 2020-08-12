Real Estate Spotlight: Imagine Your “Heavenly” Dream Home!

This BRAND NEW villa just hit the market with all of the bells and whistles for a perfect second or primary home within minutes of Cruz Bay.

Heavenly Villas is a 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath masonry home that boasts 220 degree panoramic views and multiple verandas to enjoy them from! This stand-alone condominium in the Bethany Upper Deck Estates has all of the conveniences of belonging to an HOA with extremely low monthly fees but with the independence and privacy of a single family home. The magic is in the details of ths Michael Milne (Barefoot Architect) design that exceeds local building standards and adds a personal touch to the experience of living or staying in this beautifully unique home.

Constructed in 2019, Heavenly Villas is 2600 interior feet of hurricane hardened construction with back-up power alternatives. You can rest easy knowing that the Barefoot Architect’s claim to fame is “Not a single roof was lost on any of his designed homes during Irma, or Maria.”

Every window and door installed on the property are hurricane rated and the walls are constructed of eight inches of concrete. The villa is fully set up for future solar with conduits run to the rooftop from the mechanical room and purlins already installed on the roof for ease of panel installation. The purlins were installed based on the solar company’s recommendations as to techniques most successful in surviving the 2017 storms.

The bedroom walls are treated with a sound proofing vinyl to ensure an amazing sleep experience! Or, you can utilize the state of the art stereo system without disturbing your neighbor. There are 13 hard wired speakers throughout the villa that, by the power of technology, offer a different listening experience throughout every room (and veranda!) in the house. Specified volume control and Echo Dots are located throughout the villa to control the entertainment system. You could be podcasting in your bedroom while the kids are watching TV and your friends are rocking out on the roof top deck…I literally want to go take a look at this place JUST to see how this works!

The high-tech aspects of this place extend to security and functionality. A hard wired security system, landscaping lights with night sensors, a timer operated irrigation system, USB outlets throughout the villa, twelve remote controlled ceiling fans and a 75-inch high def Sony television with Bose in-wall side speakers all lend to the ease and comfort of your time spent at Heavenly Villas.

But, enough with the technical stuff…Let’s take a look at this amazing place!

Your panoramic views, spanning from the south shore of St. John all the way to the north of St. Thomas, can be enjoyed on one of three outdoor common areas on the property. The two covered balcony areas span 900 square feet while the roof top deck (complete with tiki bar!) comprises an additional 388 feet of outdoor space. Each patio hosts cast aluminum, highly durable furnishings with beautiful Sunbrella cushions to ensure a cozy sunset view or an afternoon nap.

From the main level patio, you can easily access the kitchen via a pass through window! This unique feature is a 5×5 foot window that allows you to chat with friends or pass dishes out to the grill while you prepare dinner or drinks from inside.

The kitchen is adorned with brand new stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and an undermount sink in the island. The generous counter spaces are covered in beautiful granite and surrounded by quarter sawn white oak cabinets and drawers.

This same counter and cabinet style carries over into the bathrooms and bedrooms. Each of the three master suites boast king size beds with beautifully crafted oak headboards, personalized echo mounts and a 42” flat screen for in-room entertainment, a private balcony, ample closet space and an en suite bathroom with his and her sinks and an open concept shower. Two of the three bedrooms are on the ground/parking level for easy entry with luggage.

The entry way continues to subscribe to ease of use for this unique villa! Just outside the front door is a fresh water hose for cleaning the Caribbean sand from your feet and your coolers.

Upon entering, you’ll find convenient storage for all of your beach ready items AND a beach dedicated refrigerator for all of your ice, beverages and snacks that are ready to be popped into the cooler for a day of St. John exploration! The storage space is fully stocked with beach chairs, floats, coolers, toys and snorkel gear so you are already for a play day!

Once you’ve stowed most of your things, you can continue to one of two fully outfitted laundry rooms to wash the rest of the sand away. Head into the game room for an evening of family fun, to the comfortable great room for movie night or out to one of the balconies for an unforgettable sunset and dinner fresh off the grill.

Heavenly Villas is currently listed at $1.75 million and brings a five-star experience into your home with all of the conveniences of resort living in your own private setting. I personally wish I could do a staycation at this place just to check out some of the cool features of it and take in THAT VIEW!!!

Find out more about what it would be like to call this high-tech, stylishly functional place your home by emailing John McCann with 340 Real Estate at [email protected]. You can take a closer look at the details in the full listing as well!