St. John To Be Featured on HGTV Tonight!

If you love St. John (and we know you do!), we know that you’re going to love this… St. John is going to be featured on HGTV’s Caribbean Life yet again! How exciting is that??!

The episode is titled “Debating Home Vs. Condo on St. John” and it features Nancy Batten, a realtor with Cruz Bay Realty. Nancy said the episode was filmed in August 2019. Here is the official description straight from HGTV:

A couple from Texas wants to live a stress-free life on the quiet island of St. John. He’d prefer a stand-alone home so their dog Barley has room to run around, but she loves the idea of a condo where the maintenance is taken care of. No matter where they end up, they both agree that having an amazing view is a must.

The episode airs tonight, August 16th, at 10:30 p.m. EST on HGTV. It will re-air very early tomorrow morning at 2:30 a.m. So set those DVRs if you plan to go to sleep early this evening. 🙂