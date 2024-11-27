Registration Now Open for Christmas Eve Boat Parade

The holidays are here – which means my favorite St. John Christmas tradition is right around the corner. The Coral Bay Christmas Eve boat parade is back and better than ever for year two!

2023 marked the first year for A Very Salty Christmas Boat Parade in Coral Bay and it was a truly magical experience. When Salty Daze and Dazey Drive In owner, Kate Hooven Nesbitt, asked if I wanted to be involved, I accepted immediately. I could tell right away that this was going to be my new favorite holiday tradition for my family and the community.

“Justin [Nesbitt – Kate’s husband] has been wanting to do this for years. Last year, we finally had the time and energy, plus an amazing crew, to make it happen,” Kate said. “We wanted to create a legacy event for our kids that can continue through generations.”

At the 2023 parade, the festivities started at Johnny Lime with a snowball battle provided by Dazey Drive In and a visit from the man himself, Santa Claus. At dark, guests made their way toward the water to see the show. Ten boats joined in on the fun. Captain and crew participants decorated their boats with lights, garland, inflatables, and even wore themed costumes. After the parade, Moss Henry rocked the stage with a perfectly entertaining variety of music!

“The Boat Parade on Christmas Eve last year was the best event I’ve been to in many a year. The spirit of the season and the love of community were shining brightly in the reflection of lights decorating all the boats parading in the harbor and in the eyes of the beholders gathered up and down the shoreline of Coral Bay,” longtime St. John resident Beverly Melius said. “Everyone present was touched by the magic and wonder of the evening.”

As if year one wasn’t great enough, year two is already shaping up to be incredible. We’re anticipating more boats, more music, AND more fun!

The event will begin with Santa’s arrival at Johnny Lime at 5pm. The snowball fight provided by Dazey Drive In will be at 6pm, followed by Sing St John leading an exciting selection of Christmas carols at 6:30pm. Guests will make their way toward the waterfront for the boat parade at 7pm and we will close out the night with Moss Henry back onstage at Johnny Lime!

Join us for a night of yummy bites and festive cocktails by Johnny Lime, a raffle and event t-shirt sale benefitting KATS (Kids And The Sea), and an epic dodgeball showdown in the sandpit!!

Want to get involved? Call or text Captain Justin at 340.690.9889 or use the Salty Daze USVI line at 340.690.SALT. Boat draw for the shallow route is 4.5′ and there will also be a deeper route for larger, deeper draft vessels. Salty Daze will provide an overnight mooring for boats that need to stay after the parade. Please submit your Boat Name, Boat Captain, Boat sponsor (if applicable), and the theme for your boat’s decor.

Don’t have a boat but want to donate or help? Let them know and they will match you up with a boat!

I will be emceeing the event and I’m already working up my best Coral Bay parody rendition of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Can’t wait to see you all at Johnny Lime on Christmas Eve!