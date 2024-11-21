Thanksgiving Week Events on St. John

Good morning St. John, Thanksgiving week on St. John offers a mix of great music, fun activities, and opportunities to gather with friends and family. Here’s a breakdown of the exciting events happening:



Monday, November 25th

Lovango Rum Bar sets the tone for the evening with Lauren & Elena performing from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. For a fun and competitive night, join Weekly Trivia Fun with Banen at Tap & Still Cruz Bay at 7:30 PM. Gather your team and put your knowledge to the test! Come back to Lovango Rum Bar to finish the night with a late-night show from DJ Liston from 10:00pm-12:00am, the perfect way to kickstart your week.

Tuesday, November 26th

Tuesday kicks off with Jared Courter at Lovango Rum Bar from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. If you’re looking for something interactive, Scotty’s Good Time Fun Band hosts an open mic night at Johnny Lime from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Later, Upstairs Bar offers a chance to sing your heart out with karaoke starting at 9:00 PM.

Once you’re done singing your heart out, head back over to Lovango Rum Bar for a live music experience you won’t want to miss. Joel Cummins from Umphrey’s McGee, a key figure in the jam band scene, will showcase his extraordinary musicianship and innovative sound that have captivated audiences worldwide. It starts at 9:00pm Just a reminder that Lovango is requiring the purchase of drinks or food in order to enter, they will be closing once they reach capacity so arrive early!

Wednesday, November 27th

The midweek lineup is packed with options. Native Wayne performs at Lovango Rum Bar from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. For those who enjoy games, Bingo is on at Upstairs Bar from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, or check out Trivia & Cookies for Community at Johnny Lime starting at 6:30 PM. Music lovers can swing by Sun Dog Café for the Wednesday Night Jam from 6:00 to 8:30 PM, or join the karaoke crowd at Mid Way Café & Grill at 6:00 PM.

Thursday, November 28th – Thanksgiving

Celebrate Thanksgiving evening with live music by Travis Riddle at Lovango Rum Bar from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. It’s the perfect way to wind down the holiday while soaking in the island’s warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Friday, November 29th

Friday kicks off with a catch and keep at Mid Way Cafe & Grill from 4:00-7:00pm. Then it is off to Lovango Rum Bar for their Daily Live music on the patio, they will have Moss Henry playing from 5:00-7:00pm! Or you can also choose to enjoy an evening in the Courtyard at Mongoose Junction from 5:00-9:00pm.

If you missed him before Joel Cummins is making a return to Lovango Rum Bar starting at 9:00pm. Once again you must order a drink or some food for entry and they will be closing their doors when capacity is met, so make sure to get there early!

Whether you’re a resident or visiting for the holiday, Thanksgiving week on St. John is filled with opportunities to connect, relax, and enjoy the island’s vibrant community.