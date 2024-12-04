Lovango Resort + Beach Club to Re-Open Next Week!

On December 14, Little Gems Resorts’ Lovango Resort + Beach Club is set to re-open for their fifth season of splendidness on Lovango Cay. Just a short ferry ride from both Red Hook and Cruz Bay, the resort is home to a beautiful beach club, fine dining, casual lunch eats, hiking, snorkeling and overnight accommodations. And each year, they re-open in December with some fun new surprises…And this year is no exception to that trend. With expanded overnight lodging options, a new Executive Chef with a fresh menu, an adult- only plunge pool, updated cabana options and a “Gym in the Jungle,” this year at Lovango Resort + Beach Club is bound to offer an exceptional experience for any type of traveler.

Let’s call out that elephant in the room first, shall we? YES, I said Gym in the Jungle! The owners of Little Gems Resorts are constantly on the search for unique ventures that elevate the overall guest experience. This year the addition of a wooden gym, tucked into the foliage of Crescent Beach on the Northside of Lovango Cay, will offer Beach Club passholders and overnight guests the opportunity to put the work in for their poolside Rosé and Caribbean Lobster Neapolitan Flatbread.

The all-natural gym offers the unique experience of training in nature with natural equipment, featuring a full rack of wooden dumbbells and barbells, wooden Olympic lift stations, weighted sandbags on bamboo bars, benches, wooden deadlift cages, log lifts, and more! So, this year it isn’t ALL about sipping in the lap of luxury at Lovango Resort + Beach Club (although, that’s MY favorite part!).

Overnight guests will have the option of keeping with their workout routine as an inclusive experience and Beach Club passholders can experience the Gym in the Jungle for just $25 additional. Arrive via ferry, enjoy a nice hike to the quiet northside beach, get in a great workout, hike back and enjoy the pools, cabanas, drinks and dining for the day! This new and unique experience in the Virgin Islands makes the rest of your indulging day (or week) nearly guilt free. 🙂

Speaking of dining…I did mention a new chef and new menu, didn’t I? Executive Chef Kyle Mcknight will lead the Lovango team this season, bringing fresh new flavors to the table. Many of the favorites remain on the menu featuring exciting new twists and new menu items bring novel tastes to the party this year!

Additionally, on Sunday evenings, Chef Kyle and Lovango Resort + Beach Club are teaming up with Island Hope Wines to bring a fantastic new experience for visitors and residents to enjoy. The Chef’s Taste of the Caribbean will offer a dining experience under the stars each Sunday from January 5-May4, 2025. A stunning Caribbean-style buffet will showcase local seafood, warm island spices and traditional Caribbean cuisine, all paired with uniquely curated wines from local purveyor, Island Hope Wines. Reservations for this exquisite experience are open for booking and include round-trip ferry transportation.

Lovango Resort + Beach Club has also expanded their overnight accommodations for this upcoming season with ten brand new villas overlooking Congo Cay on the northside of the Lovango.

The villas beckon a call to luxury travelers with families or travel buddies this season, offering fully air-conditioned one, two and three-bedroom options at Lovango Resort + Beach Club. This, in addition to the glamping tents and treehouses ensures the perfect overnight experience for any size group of “excited to be here” visitors!

But, for those of you who are still seeking that quiet getaway for two, a new adult-only plunge pool has been added to the ever-expanding Beach Club. The plunge pool will offer a quiet space for “grown ups” to gather, sip, swim and float the day away during the busier family times of the year.

On December 14, Lovango Resort + Beach Club will once again extend welcome to guests for lunch, retail therapy and beach club enjoyment. The overnight accommodations and dinner service will resume on December 17. The Gym in the Jungle will be ready for work-out mode by February 1. Reservations for any and all of these unique luxury travel experiences can be made on Lovango Resort + Beach Club’s website.