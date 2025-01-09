Real Estate Spotlight: Tranquility Villa

Good morning! It’s rare when a waterfront villa with secluded beach access is listed for sale, so this is a unique opportunity.

Discover Tranquility Villa, a breathtaking property tucked into a lush, private acre in the Chocolate Hole neighborhood, just five minutes from town. This 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury villa offers world class amenities and awe-inspiring ocean views from nearly every room.

Exclusively listed with Cruz Bay Realty, this aptly named retreat comes with direct access to a calendar-worthy beach where you can enjoy paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, or simply relaxing while taking in the incredible views.



Recently upgraded, Tranquility Villa features countless amenities designed for your ultimate comfort and style. This gourmet kitchen features newly installed Cambria quartz waterfall countertops that beautifully complement the modern backsplash and brand new, stainless-steel appliances. With its open layout and thoughtful design, this kitchen is perfect for cooking, entertaining, and enjoying the tropical views just beyond.

Tranquility Villa boasts 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, making this villa a perfect family vacation spot. Each bedroom features a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings, ample natural lighting, and beautiful St. Johnian paintings. The master bathroom offers a unique circular design and dual vanities.

This breathtaking villa also boasts a saltwater pool that looks out towards the deep blue hues of Pillsbury Sounds. Luxurious lounge furniture adorns the spacious patio, making it a perfect place to sip on a cocktail and watch sunset in the evenings.

Additional amenities include:

solar power

large-capacity generator

oversized two-car garage

private gym

yoga deck overlooking Pillsbury Sound

Exclusively used by the owners, which is a rare find on St. John, Villa Tranquility remains in pristine condition. Whether you’re seeking a luxurious private residence, an investment property, or a family vacation destination, Tranquility Villa is more than just a home, it’s a slice of paradise. Don’t miss your chance to live the dream!

Don’t miss the full video tour of this beautifully appointed, beachfront villa.

Contact Amanda Arquit at Cruz Bay Realty today for more information.