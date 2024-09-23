A Different Kind of Getaway: Work Exchange Program in St. John’s National Park

Good morning!

With October right around the corner, I am beginning to experience my first fall (temperatures below 60?!) in nearly three years. Excited as I am, the gradual temperature change has me feeling rather nostalgic about my time living on St. John, where the weather stays mostly sunny and warm year-round.

I’m already planning a return trip for next season, hoping to escape the winter blues before they settle in (if you know, you know). Fond memories of snorkeling with vibrant reef fish, soaking up the sun on lazy beach days, enjoying dinner at La Tapa Plage, and hiking the winding trails of St. John make me nostalgic for the little slice of paradise I was lucky to call home for three years. With those memories fresh in my mind, I’ve started looking for ways to visit next season. In the same spirit as our last article on sustainable tourism, I like to travel a little more ‘off the beaten path.’ I’m always looking for hostels or work exchange programs. It’s an excellent way to get immersed in local culture, give back to the community, and find adventure. If that sounds like you too, then I’ve found the perfect option for your next visit to St. John.

Friends of Virgin Islands National Park is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect and preserve the natural and cultural resources of Virgin Islands National Park while connecting visitors and community to the Park through volunteerism, education, and advocacy. They offer a work exchange program every season that runs from November to May. In exchange for five days of ecological restoration work, volunteers are provided tent accommodations at the Friends Volunteer Camp at Cinnamon Bay. Participants are encouraged to make a $100 per week donation to help offset some of the operating costs of the program.

courtesy of Friends of VINP website:

“The volunteer scope of work includes trails maintenance, clearing of historical sites, native tree planting projects, invasive species removal, and trash/debris removal.”

*A full description of the program can be found here. Please note that it is a requirement to be in good physical condition and able to stand/walk for 6-8 hours in hot and humid weather.

Cinnamon Bay Beach — It’s Historical Significance, Campsite Amenities, and NPS Programs Offered

Cinnamon Bay Beach is an absolute gem in the Virgin Islands National Park. The longest stretch of sand hugging St. John’s North Shore, it is one of the last stops along the North Shore Road and therefore one of the less frequented.

The area surrounding Cinnamon is peppered with historically significant sites dating back as early as 1200 A.D. In 2000, Ken Wild, a resident NPS archaeologist teamed up with volunteers and discovered thousands of religious artifacts such as pottery and pendants that indicated Cinnamon Beach was once home to the Taino people and possibly a location for a religious temple.

Across the street from the beach access is a nature loop trail that meanders through the Cinnamon Bay Sugar Plantation. Structures dating back to the 18th century, like a factory and above ground cemetery, can be seen along this trail.

Another nearby hiking trail is the American Hill trail that boasts panoramic views of Maho and Francis Bay. One of my personal favorites and an absolute must do, American Hill is a very steep, 1 mile hike that leads to the American Hill House, a 19th century guesthouse and (rumor has it) headquarters for rum runners during Prohibition days.

Additionally, the former Cinnamon Bay Archaeology Museum (c. 1600’s) is located at the entrance of Cinnamon Beach. Sadly, most of the Museum was destroyed when Hurricane Irma hit in 2017. Remnants of the structure still remain and can’t be missed at the beachfront entrance.

Campground Amenities

The Cinnamon Beach Campground offers quite a few amenities such as a restaurant, food trucks, beach equipment rentals, and showers.

*This is especially important for those thinking about doing the volunteer trail maintenance program because it means a lot less to fly down with!

NPS Program Offered

Astronomy in the Park, starting in November, is a ranger led tour into the night sky.

“Learn how to find the north star and its importance to the navigation of the Caribbean by the Taino and Kalinago people. Share the story of your life’s navigation to this point in time. Explore the significance of the visible constellations and view celestial bodies such as planets, nebulae, and galaxies through the park’s telescope. This program takes place on the beach every other Wednesday night at Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground at 8:15pm, November through May. The beach can be “buggy” in the evening. Long pants and insect repellent are recommended.”

My Day as a Trail Maintenance Volunteer

During my second season on St. John, I had the chance to volunteer with the trail maintenance crew a few times. Most volunteers were staying at the Cinnamon Campground, while a few walk-ins like me—either residents or those just joining for the day—came to lend a hand.

We met at the Annaberg parking lot at 9 a.m. and went over our agenda for the day: to cut back invasive plant species along the Johnny Horn Trail leading to Brown Bay. Equipped with loppers and chainsaws, we set off on an easy hike from the parking lot, following the shoreline of Leinster Bay before beginning our ascent up the Johnny Horn Trail. The views along this hike were incredible, with sparkling turquoise waters surrounding Waterlemon Cay and the lush, mountainous islands of Great Thatch and Tortola just across the way.

The trail maintenance itself felt easy, largely due to the great company and lively atmosphere. I was the youngest in the group by at least two decades, and I was honestly amazed at how hard everyone worked — I struggled to keep up with them!

Around noon, we took a lunch break under the generous shade of some large trees before getting back to work for another hour or two. Passing hikers expressed their gratitude for our efforts, and it was rewarding to see the impact we were making on the trails. By 2 p.m., we wrapped up and made our descent back to Waterlemon Bay, where we cooled off with a refreshing swim.

I enjoyed every moment of that day, and I wholeheartedly encourage anyone with a love for hiking and a passion for volunteer work to apply for the trail maintenance program.

So as I look ahead to the dropping temperatures, I can’t help but think about the warmth and beauty of St. John and the memories I made while living there. Whether you’re planning your first trip or visit every year, the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park offers an incredible opportunity to make a tangible difference and create an unforgettable experience. If you’re like me – and you seek adventure on vacation, consider signing up for next season’s trail program.

Who knows? This spring, you might find yourself, loppers in hand, hiking along Leinster Bay’s shoreline or on any of the 20+ miles of trails St. John has to offer.

For more information on how to apply and who to contact for further questions about the program.

*Applications open in January/February

Featured photo courtesy of Cinnamon Beach Campground Instagram Page