Saying “See You Later” to Live Music at Beach Bar

After 25 years, Cruz Bay’s iconic Beach Bar announced the end of their live music for the foreseeable future via Facebook. Although their music is temporarily suspended, they are actively working to get it back and will hopefully have some good news soon.

“Unfortunately, we have been forced to cancel our Live Music until further notice. Please know that we have done and are actively doing everything we can to continue offering the stellar entertainment that we have been allowed to offer for the last 25 years. Stay tuned and keep the faith…..”



Beach Bar received an overwhelming amount of love and support on their Facebook post that announced the end of the live music, with over 900 reactions and 450+ comments expressing outrage over the live music cancellation and speculation over who caused it.

They have since posted another update, insisting that no individual business was behind the sudden change and to please not boycott any other businesses in retaliation.

“Please realize that no individual business in Cruz Bay, and that includes our neighbors Karma and Wharfside Village Hotel are responsible. Please don’t punish them on social media or otherwise. And if you can, please remove any negative reviews or comments about them. We don’t want to harm any of them nor impede their success.”

And while it is confirmed that no business was directly behind this sudden cancellation, it is one of a few major changes Cruz Bay has seen in the last couple of years.



Among these changes are the development of the upscale Wharfside Hotel and the introduction of Karma, a Mediterranean fusion restaurant located where the former Rum Hut used to be.

These additions to Wharfside bring an upscale, resort vibe that is very different from the laid-back, relaxed character Love City was always known for.

St. John has a few other places to enjoy live music (list below), but Beach Bar was always the go-to spot after a beach day, a boat trip, or a long shift at work. I spent countless nights there, dancing with friends, strangers who became friends, locals, and tourists alike.



Some of my happiest memories on island were made at Beach Bar, which is why it breaks my heart to think of its stage and dance floor sitting quiet for the foreseeable future.

Interested in supporting local musicians who depend on Beach Bar for regular gigs? Order a “Support Live Music” t-shirt online at their website or in person at the bar. All proceeds will be donated to those musicians affected by the unexpected hiatus.

Where else to see live music on St. John:

Cruz Bay:

Coral Bay:

The full music and event calendar can be found here.

What are some of your favorite music memories at Beach Bar? Let us know below!

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.