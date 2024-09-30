In an exciting development for the St. John community, we have launched a new job board dedicated to connecting local job seekers with employers. This platform is designed to serve as a central hub for employment opportunities across the island, making it easier for residents to find jobs and for businesses to hire talent.





The job board features a wide range of job listings, from entry-level positions to specialized roles in various industries. Our goal is to make it easier for businesses on St. John to find the necessary talent needed to fill their position, while also making the process as simple and stress free for the applicant. You can apply for jobs with just a few clicks of a keyboard and an uploaded resume.

If you are a business and are interested in posting a job on the new dashboard fill out this form > Click here. We will follow up with a preview of your listing for approval, once your job is posted applicants will be able to apply freely to your position. All applications and resumes will be sent to your business for you to review.



This initiative is part of a broader effort to support the local St. John economy by fostering employment and growth. By providing a dedicated space for job listings, the platform aims to reduce unemployment and help businesses thrive.

For those looking to explore new career opportunities or for employers seeking the right fit for their teams, the News Of St. John job board is the go-to resource.

There are jobs that are already looking for applicants up on site. Visit the job board today and take the next step in your career journey! Jobs Archive | News of St. John (newsofstjohn.com)