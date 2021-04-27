New Business Alert! Midway Grocery is OPEN!

Good Morning All! About a year ago, Jenn reported on the opening of the new gas station on the freshly paved Adrian straightaway near Cathrineberg. The locally owned gas station opened last spring and the adjacent Midway Hot Spot local food stop opened in October. We have all been anxiously watching and awaiting the opening of the new grocery store in the plaza. Well, they had their grand opening this weekend and I, personally, am so excited to have an outside of town stop for ALL of my grocery needs!

This weekend, carnival flags and Moko Jumbies celebrated the grand opening of the newest full service grocery store on St. John! Located between Cruz Bay and Coral Bay, this locally owned grocery store is the largest on island and has SO many amazing options. And, this area is a one stop shop for al of your provisioning needs, a hot lunch or dinner to go from the deli counter in the grocery, breakfast and lunch at the Midway Hot Spot, filling up your gas tank at the full service gas station or grabbing some lunch and refreshments at Coco Jim’s next door!

The grocery store is fully stocked with amazingly fresh produce, locally made bread, a deli and hot food counter.

The Adrian neighborhood has seen a lot of growth over this past year with a drive-in movie theater, a half dozen bars and restaurants and a music venue touting their grand openings in “the country” since the gas station opening in March of 2020. The opening of this grocery store should add to cutting down on the overflowing traffic in Cruz Bay.

In addition to a convenient provisioning stop for those of you who are staying outside of town, the new grocery offers a full service deli with locally made fresh bread from The Breaden at Island Bread Basket.

The grocery store offers a full selection of staples, fresh foods, beer, wine and liquor!

Next time you are on island, stop by for a fuel up and groceries and support local at this beautiful new one-stop-shop in the country! Their hours are posted as 6am-7pm seven days a week and they are located on Centerline Road at mile marker three.