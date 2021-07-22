Supermarket Now Offering Shuttle Service

Hello everyone, and happy Thursday! We have great news to share with those of you who prefer not to drive on island. Midway Supermarket & Deli is now offering shuttle service! How exciting and convenient is that??!

For those of you who are not familiar with Midway Supermarket & Deli, it opened back in April on Centerline Road in Adrian, which is about three miles from Cruz Bay. Midway announced late last week that will now offer shuttle service to anyone who spends $50 or more. Need shuttle service, but you don’t need $50 in groceries? No problem! In those cases, they will charge a $10 fee for the service.

I reached out to Midway to get a few more details. They said the service is available daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and they will pick you up from pretty much anywhere. They said they need at least 30 minutes notice, although you can schedule your pickup much further in advance. All you have to do is call 340-775-5297 or 340-473-6991 to arrange for a time and place for pickup.

Midway also has a gas station on site. There are only three gas stations on island. E & C is located in Cruz Bay across from the basketball courts; Racetrack is located closer to the Westin property; and Midway is located in Adrian.

That’s it for today, folks. Have a wonderful day! And please don’t forget to check out my Facebook page for information on my Explore STJ island tours! (Shameless plug, I know! haha) You can check it out here: www.facebook.com/explorestj I’m on Instagram too at @explorestj and, lastly, here is a link to my TripAdvisor where I have an “Excellent” rating.